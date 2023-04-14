Aquatic plant control to be conducted on Lake Apopka

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will conduct aquatic plant control on Lake Apopka in Lake and Orange counties starting the week of April 17.

The FWC will treat invasive hydrilla in the lake in areas where it is encroaching on beneficial native submersed aquatic plants and could impact access to navigation.

On March 8, the FWC hosted a public meeting regarding hydrilla management on Lake Apopka and gathered input from a wide variety of user groups and stakeholders. FWC staff reviewed public input and assessed the available funding to create a plan for spring hydrilla control.

The goal of the Lake Apopka spring 2023 hydrilla treatment plan is to work toward the long-term sustainability of the resource while incorporating as many of the immediate stakeholder desired recreational opportunities as possible.

Visit the Lake Apopka Spring 2023 Treatment webpage to see detailed maps of the treatment and learn more about the feedback received and planned management efforts on the lake this spring.

The FWC manages hydrilla on a lake-by-lake basis using a collaborative approach. The FWC makes management decisions after comparing the benefits that low to moderate levels of hydrilla can provide for fish and wildlife, and the desires of various stakeholder groups against the impact this invasive plant can have on native plant communities, access and navigation, flood control, and management costs.

To find out more about the herbicides being used and if there are any use restrictions associated with these treatments, visit myfwc.com/lake and click on the “Plant Mgmt Schedule of Operations” under the “Aquatic Plants” dropdown menu.

For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at myfwc.com/lakes.

