Pop Warner flag football teams aim for national title in debut season

The Apopka Pop Warner organization has tripled its numbers in a year and has grown in every aspect. This year is all about expansion, and one of Pop Warner’s notable expansions is its flag football program.

Apopka Pop Warner has four flag football teams, three all-girl teams and one co-ed team. The co-ed team is for boys and girls aged 5-6, while the all-girls flag teams are for ages 8-10, 11-12, and 13-14.

Ken Bryant, president of Apopka Pop Warner, said there is no reason they shouldn’t be offering flag football, and he hopes it will become a big part of Apopka Pop Warner. He said flag football is one of the fastest-growing sports in America, especially for young girls, giving them more options than they’ve had in the past.

“A lot of our girls who don’t want to cheer don’t get an opportunity to participate in anything else,” he said.

The 14U team’s head coach, Dasha Prince, said that one of the biggest draws for her young girls to play flag football is the environment. She said that many girls grow up in a football household, where they have brothers who play or even just a dad who is really passionate about football. Being surrounded by it drives them to be a part of it.

Now, Apopka Pop Warner offers the ability for them to jump in headfirst in a safe and nurturing environment that is also focused on success through hard work.

Prince is a former player who played linebacker and running back. But she isn’t the only member of the coaching staff with experience. Coach of the 10U team, Ophelia McMath, better known as Coach Fe, is a former player and state champion.

As a Blue Darter in 2004, McMath was not only a part of the Apopka High School state championship flag football team but also served as the star quarterback and safety. McMath, along with a championship ring, brought in 78 total touchdowns her senior season, contributing on both sides of the ball. She collected 59 passing, 15 rushing, and two receiving touchdowns on offense while also tallying two interception returns for touchdowns on the defensive end.

McMath said that she will be bringing everything she knows to the table this season. She knows what it takes to make it happen and believes her team can go 10-0 in its first year.

“It starts at practice, and it starts at home,” McMath said. “You’ve got to want to come to practice, to listen, and to work hard. It’s all about staying focused and being consistent.”

McMath and Prince said the goal this season is a championship — or bust. Whatever it takes is the mantra for the flag football side of the Apopka Pop Warner Organization.

Bryant said that it’s all about offering the opportunity to the younger girls, or anyone, in the Apopka community. Apopka Pop Warner wants to be able to provide anything that the youth need or are interested in. If they have an opportunity, they will jump at it.

“You were here with us last year when they thought we were dying or dead…and we had that successful season last year, and we tripled our numbers this year, and our goal is to keep growing,” said Bryant. “We want to continue growing and being the best we can be at every phase of the organization, bringing back the enthusiasm and love from the community for Apopka Pop Warner.”

McMath and Prince see flag football becoming one of the top sports for female athletes in the future. They also both agreed that Apopka Pop Warner flag football will not only have a great debut season but will have twice as many teams next year.

Apopka Pop Warner now has three sports with aspirations for a national title, as the flag football chapter joins the tackle football and cheer and dance chapters in an effort to create a new dynasty for Apopka youth sports.