Apopka High School prepares to reveal new baseball coach for 2025

Marshall Tempest

August 5, 2025
Apopka baseball's former head coach, Bobby Brewer, walks off the mound after speaking with pitcher Tyler Spaid.
The Apopka High School administration and athletic department told The Apopka Chief this week that they are days away from announcing the hiring of a new head coach for the baseball team.   

Aaron Crawford, Apopka High School’s athletic director, told The Apopka Chief that the school received a lot of interest in the position, ultimately interviewed five applicants. Crawford said that the applicants had different levels of playing and coaching experience.   

On Monday, Crawford said that Apopka tentatively planned to make the official announcement on Thursday or Friday. Crawford said he couldn’t share any more information about the applicant until they clear the human resources process.   

“We’ve made the offer, and we will have the official release of the name by the end of the week,” Crawford said. “It has been a long and tedious process, because we have many qualified candidates, and we wanted to make sure that we were making the right choice for the program and the community.”  

Apopka’s former head coach, Bobby Brewer, left the program at the start of June, citing a loss of joy as his reason for stepping down. Brewer had been at the helm of the program for six seasons, amassing a 91-48 record, a 2022 Regional Semifinal appearance, and three District Championship appearances.   

Brewer said the most significant reason behind his resignation was that it was no longer as enjoyable for him as it used to be. He said the joy he has gotten from working with his players has been what has kept him here for so long, but he wants a new perspective.      

“You got to have fun doing this,” Brewer said. “And again, it’s just to the point where things ain’t like they used to be. I love being a Blue Darter. I really enjoyed my time with the players, and I really enjoyed my time with the parents who supported the programs. And sometimes it only takes a few things or people to make it not. And I’m just not having any fun.”  

After stepping away from the Apopka job, Brewer found another head coaching position at Ocoee High School. Now Bobby Brewer and his former Blue Darters will face off against one another.   

“I’m gonna be rooting for the guys every time they play anybody,” Brewer said. “If we get a chance to play them, and I don’t know if we will, obviously, I want us (Ocoee) to win. But the kids know who I am and that I like to win. I’ll root for them against anyone else. I’m with them to the finish line.”    

Despite his departure, Brewer said he truly believes the Apopka team will be amazing next year. He said that just because he took the Ocoee job doesn’t mean he doesn’t think the team he left is capable of success.     

“I think they should be one of the top teams in all of Central Florida next year,” he said. “They’ve got a great player in every position on the field. This year, the maturity level will play a big role because the team will be totally senior-oriented, especially the pitching staff. And it’s gonna kind of hurt my feelings a little bit because it’s not me there, but I needed a change of scenery.”    

Brewer’s departure from Apopka came after a 14-10 2025 season, in which the Blue Darters were knocked out in the 7A District 4 Semifinals by the Lake Brantley Patriots, 5-4. 

  Marshall Tempest is a staff writer for The Apopka Chief. He is a native of Apopka who graduated from Apopka High School in 2018. With a passion for writing and sports, he attended the University of Florida, where he earned a degree in Sports Journalism. After gaining experience at UF's on-campus radio stations and online publications, WRUF and WUFT, and graduating, he returned home to work for his hometown paper. Marshall graduated from the University of Florida with a Bachelor's in Sports Journalism and a certification in Sports Management in 2023.

