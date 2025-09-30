X

Apopka Woman’s Club hosts annual Tea and Hat Celebration

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

September 30, 2025 | 5:45 pm
Club President Diane Harrison, Tea Chairman Ginny Iafrate and other members of the Apopka Woman's Club Annual Welcome Back Tea Committee
Courtesy of Bev Winesburgh

Staff Reports

The GFWC Apopka Woman’s Club launched a new year of community service with its annual Tea and Hat Celebration on Sept. 28 at First Methodist Church Apopka. 

The free celebration was designed to attract new members to the club, which hosts the annual Apopka Art and Foliage Festival and funds community projects such as scholarships and libraries. 

Malvina Lindsey won "Most Beautiful Hat," while Sharon Burroughs won "Most Unique Hat."
Eighty members and guests attended the celebration, according to a press release. The event included live music by Tom Dougherty of “Off the Charts,” games, and a hat contest. Malvina Lindsey won “Most Beautiful Hat” for her custom blue organza hat, while Sharon Burroughs won “Most Unique Hat” for her Toy Story hat and matching ensemble. 

Nine club members organized the event, including club president Diane Harrison and tea chairman Ginny Iafrate. Interested women may join the women’s club with a referral from current member. For more information, visit www.apopkawomansclub.org

