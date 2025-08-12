Apopka rejects county agreement over Golden Gem Road section transfer

Section extension would increase project cost by $2.8M

Due to financial constraints and Orange County’s lack of funding commitment, the Apopka City Council voted unanimously at its Aug. 6 meeting not to accept an interlocal agreement with the county over the transfer of a section of Golden Gem Road.

The road section in question stretches from Capital Reef Way to Kelly Park Road and has become an important route since the S.R. 429/Kelly Park Interchange opened in 2018. According to a City Council staff report from Aug. 6, the city of Apopka wants to take control of this portion of Golden Gem Road to address its poor condition and manage the increasing traffic from new developments.

Orange County had requested changes to the original agreement. The estimated cost for the original roadway segment was about $12 million, according to city planner Jean Sanchez, who presented the agenda item at the meeting.

Under the proposed agreement, the city would take the northern segment, while the county would retain the southern portion. However, Orange County proposed extending its section of the road by another 1,300 feet, which would increase the project’s cost by $2.8 million, for a new total of nearly $15 million.

Orange County also declined to help pay for the reconstruction, despite the city’s request for a cost-sharing partnership, according to the City Council report.

Golden Gem Road is a “functionally classified” road, meaning it is designed to connect larger road networks and handle higher traffic volumes. Because of this, its transfer to the city must be done through a formal agreement, and the city is not obligated to take on the responsibility, Sanchez explained.

Built before 2000, Golden Gem Road is in need of a full reconstruction that would include new stormwater systems, according to the city staff report. The city has already secured funding from development partners to begin the design, which is now 60% complete, to prevent delays for future developments and ensure the road improvements meet city standards.

According to the city staff report, city representatives met with Orange County representatives in May to request that the county transfer $750,000 in resurfacing funds to help with the costs, but the county declined.