Apopka Pop Warner to hold fundraiser at Publix this weekend 

The Apopka Pop Warner organization will host a fundraiser at Publix, 1545 Rock Springs Road, on Saturday and Sunday to help raise money for the football teams, as well as the cheer and dance teams.

Cheer and Dance

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday the Apopka Pop Warner Cheer and Dance teams will be at the Rock Springs Publix looking for Apopka community members willing to donate to support travel to national and international competitions.

Last year, Apopka Warner teams won at Nationals, but the organization’s dreams of heading to Globals were cut short due to a lack of funding. This year, organizers said they hope not only to secure another bid to Globals, but also pay for travel to the competition in Charlotte, North Carolina.

A potential trip to Charlotte would bring a lot of expenses for the program, including travel and lodging, competition fees, uniforms, equipment, meals, and team essentials.

“By investing in the Lady Darters, you’re not just supporting a cheer team — you’re uplifting young girls in our community, encouraging teamwork, leadership, and confidence that lasts a lifetime,” said Chasity Hyatt, a member of Apopka Pop Warner’s Cheer and Dance board.

Another way to support the Lady Darters is through their online fundraising shop or by making a flat donation. If you wish to make a one-time donation, you can also do that. For sponsorship inquiries, please contact apkpopwarnercheer@gmail.com

Football

The football side of Apopka Pop Warner will also be holding a fundraiser at Publix, but it will be on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Like the Cheer and Dance teams of Apopka Pop Warner, their football programs are also coming off a great year. Last year, the 12U team made it to the Pop Warner Super Bowl. The Blue Darters fell in the quarterfinal round to the Hartford, Connecticut, Hurricanes 25-22.

This year, more than one team hopes to make it to the Super Bowl and go all the way. This fundraiser at Publix will help the teams cover the same expenses that Cheer and Dance need, including travel and lodging, competition fees, uniforms, equipment, meals, and team essentials.