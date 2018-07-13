Apopka Political Hob Nob Results

Here are the results from the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce’s Political Hob Nob and Straw Poll held Tuesday, July 10.

2018 Political Straw Poll results

Precincts counted (of 1)0

Registered voters – Total0

Ballots Cast – Total244

Ballots Cast – Blank0

VOTES (PERCENT)

United States Senator

Bill Nelson92 (38.17)

Rick Scott149 (61.83)

U.S. Representative District 10

Wade Darius68 (36.36)

Val Demings119 (63.64)

Governor

Ron DeSantis46 (19.83)

Andrew Gillum18 (7.76)

Gwen Graham31 (13.36)

Jeff Greene6 (2.59)

Chris King13 (5.60)

Philip Levine21 (9.05)

Adam H. Putnam97 (41.81)

Attorney General

Ashley Moody62 (29.67)

Sean Shaw36 (17.22)

Ryan Torrens18 (8.61)

Frank White93 (44.50)

Chief Financial Officer

Jimmy Patronis115 (61.17)

Jeremy Ring73 (38.83)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Matt Caldwell69 (33.99)

Nicole “Nikki” Fried56 (27.59)

Denise Grimsley40 (19.70)

Mike McCalister14 (6.90)

Jeffrey Duane Porter4 (1.97)

Baxter Troutman13 (6.40)

Roy David Walker7 (3.45)

State Representative District 30

Clark Anderson29 (15.10)

Bob Cortes127 (66.15)

Joy Goff-Marcil21 (10.94)

Brendan Ramirez15 (7.81)

State Representative District 31

Debra A. Kaplan66 (32.35)

Jennifer Sullivan138 (67.65)

Sheriff

Jose “Joe” Lopez68 (31.78)

John W. Mina128 (59.81)

Darryl B. Sheppard18 (8.41)

Circuit Judge Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 15

Jeff Ashton114 (59.69)

Howard Friedman77 (40.31)

Circuit Judge Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 26

Joseph Haynes Davis41 (26.97)

Tom Young111 (73.03)

Circuit Judge Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 41

Lorraine Elizabeth DeYoung16 (10.06)

Dean Mosley67 (42.14)

Laura Shaffer75 (47.80)

County Judge Group 11

Adam McGinnis122 (73.49)

Doricia “Dori” Miller Rivas44 (26.51)

Orange County Mayor

Pete Clarke73 (31.74)

Jerry L. Demings85 (36.96)

Rob Panepinto72 (31.30)

Board of County Commissioner District 2

Fred Brummer45 (21.03)

Mark Byrd104 (48.60)

Christine Moore45 (21.03)

Patricia Rumph20 (9.35)

School Board Chair

Matthew J. Fitzpatrick58 (26.24)

Teresa Jacobs91(41.18)

Robert Allen Prater10 (4.52)

Nancy Robbinson62 (28.05)

School Board Member District 7

Chan-Denise Budhoo14 (7.57)

Melissa Mitchell Byrd130 (70.27)

Jeffrey Lynn Richardson16 (8.65)

Eric Schwalbach25 (13.51)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 2

Sean McQuade82 (50.62)

Daisy Morales80 (49.38)

Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 4

Dawn C. Curtis55 (35.26)

Derek Ryan101 (64.74)

Constitutional Amendment 1

Yes129 (62.02)

No79 (37.98)

Constitutional Amendment 2

Yes118 (61.78)

No73 (38.22)

Constitutional Amendment 3

Yes147 (70.33)

No62 (29.67)

Constitutional Amendment 4

(Vote for) 1

Yes124 (61.08)

No79 (38.92)

Constitutional Amendment 5

Yes121 (63.02)

No71 (36.98)

Constitutional Amendment 6

Yes110 (62.15)

No67 (37.85)

Constitutional Amendment 7

Yes143 (74.87)

No48 (25.13)

Constitutional Amendment 8

Yes141 (73.06)

No52 (26.94)

Constitutional Amendment 9

Yes106 (56.99)

No80 (43.01)

Constitutional Amendment 10

Yes104 (60.82)

No67 (39.18)

Constitutional Amendment 11

Yes104 (61.90)

No64 (38.10)

Constitutional Amendment 12

Yes137 (74.46)

No47 (25.54)

Constitutional Amendment 13

Yes117 (60.00)

No78 (40.00)

School Board of Orange County Ad Valorem Millage

Yes for Approval109 (59.56)

No for Rejection74 (40.44)