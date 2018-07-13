Apopka Political Hob Nob Results

Here are the results from the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce’s Political Hob Nob and Straw Poll held Tuesday, July 10.
2018 Political Straw Poll results
Precincts counted (of 1)0
Registered voters – Total0
Ballots Cast – Total244
Ballots Cast – Blank0
VOTES (PERCENT)
United States Senator
Bill Nelson92 (38.17)
Rick Scott149 (61.83)
U.S. Representative District 10
Wade Darius68 (36.36)
Val Demings119 (63.64)
Governor
Ron DeSantis46 (19.83)
Andrew Gillum18 (7.76)
Gwen Graham31 (13.36)
Jeff Greene6 (2.59)
Chris King13 (5.60)
Philip Levine21 (9.05)
Adam H. Putnam97 (41.81)
Attorney General
Ashley Moody62 (29.67)
Sean Shaw36 (17.22)
Ryan Torrens18 (8.61)
Frank White93 (44.50)
Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Patronis115 (61.17)
Jeremy Ring73 (38.83)
Commissioner of Agriculture
Matt Caldwell69 (33.99)
Nicole “Nikki” Fried56 (27.59)
Denise Grimsley40 (19.70)
Mike McCalister14 (6.90)
Jeffrey Duane Porter4 (1.97)
Baxter Troutman13 (6.40)
Roy David Walker7 (3.45)
State Representative District 30
Clark Anderson29 (15.10)
Bob Cortes127 (66.15)
Joy Goff-Marcil21 (10.94)
Brendan Ramirez15 (7.81)
State Representative District 31
Debra A. Kaplan66 (32.35)
Jennifer Sullivan138 (67.65)
Sheriff
Jose “Joe” Lopez68 (31.78)
John W. Mina128 (59.81)
Darryl B. Sheppard18 (8.41)
Circuit Judge Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 15
Jeff Ashton114 (59.69)
Howard Friedman77 (40.31)
Circuit Judge Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 26
Joseph Haynes Davis41 (26.97)
Tom Young111 (73.03)
Circuit Judge Ninth Judicial Circuit, Group 41
Lorraine Elizabeth DeYoung16 (10.06)
Dean Mosley67 (42.14)
Laura Shaffer75 (47.80)
County Judge Group 11
Adam McGinnis122 (73.49)
Doricia “Dori” Miller Rivas44 (26.51)
Orange County Mayor
Pete Clarke73 (31.74)
Jerry L. Demings85 (36.96)
Rob Panepinto72 (31.30)
Board of County Commissioner District 2
Fred Brummer45 (21.03)
Mark Byrd104 (48.60)
Christine Moore45 (21.03)
Patricia Rumph20 (9.35)
School Board Chair
Matthew J. Fitzpatrick58 (26.24)
Teresa Jacobs91(41.18)
Robert Allen Prater10 (4.52)
Nancy Robbinson62 (28.05)
School Board Member District 7
Chan-Denise Budhoo14 (7.57)
Melissa Mitchell Byrd130 (70.27)
Jeffrey Lynn Richardson16 (8.65)
Eric Schwalbach25 (13.51)
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 2
Sean McQuade82 (50.62)
Daisy Morales80 (49.38)
Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Group 4
Dawn C. Curtis55 (35.26)
Derek Ryan101 (64.74)
Constitutional Amendment 1
Yes129 (62.02)
No79 (37.98)
Constitutional Amendment 2
Yes118 (61.78)
No73 (38.22)
Constitutional Amendment 3
Yes147 (70.33)
No62 (29.67)
Constitutional Amendment 4
(Vote for) 1
Yes124 (61.08)
No79 (38.92)
Constitutional Amendment 5
Yes121 (63.02)
No71 (36.98)
Constitutional Amendment 6
Yes110 (62.15)
No67 (37.85)
Constitutional Amendment 7
Yes143 (74.87)
No48 (25.13)
Constitutional Amendment 8
Yes141 (73.06)
No52 (26.94)
Constitutional Amendment 9
Yes106 (56.99)
No80 (43.01)
Constitutional Amendment 10
Yes104 (60.82)
No67 (39.18)
Constitutional Amendment 11
Yes104 (61.90)
No64 (38.10)
Constitutional Amendment 12
Yes137 (74.46)
No47 (25.54)
Constitutional Amendment 13
Yes117 (60.00)
No78 (40.00)
School Board of Orange County Ad Valorem Millage
Yes for Approval109 (59.56)
No for Rejection74 (40.44)