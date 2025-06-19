Apopka police will not press charges in traffic-related death

Apopka police said they will not pursue criminal charges in the Monday morning traffic-related death of Daniel J. Hodge, 53, and have closed the investigation into his death.

The investigation revealed that when the driver of the vehicle started it, the individual didn’t know Hodge was lying underneath. Hodge was using the vehicle as shelter from a storm that night.

“During the overnight hours of June 15, 2025, Mr. Hodge sought shelter from a storm beneath a commercial vehicle,” a June 18 Apopka police Department statement said. “Approximately one hour later, the driver arrived, started the vehicle, and departed – unaware that Mr. Hodge was beneath the trailer. Mr. Hodge sustained fatal injuries as the vehicle exited the parking lot.”

In a previous statement, Apopka Fire Department personnel confirmed that Hodge had died after police responded to 250 E. Third St. on June 16 at around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a death, according to a police report.

