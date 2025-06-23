Apopka Police Department swears in six officers

Staff Reports

The Apopka Police Department added six new officers on Thursday, June 19.

Each officer took an oath to serve and protect while Apopka Police Chief Michael McKinley swore them in. All new officers selected family members to pin their police badges to their uniforms. The city of Apopka congratulated the new officers in a statement released the next day and wished them success and safety.

Officer Brandon Ciesielski was born in Buffalo, New York. Ciesielski attended Valencia College School of Public Safety for Basic Law Enforcement Academy and graduated from Hilbert College with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. In his spare time, he enjoys gardening, exploring Disney with his wife, and visiting the beach. He hopes to work in DUI investigations and prevention.

Officer Kayla Jimenez was born in Boynton Beach, Florida. She graduated from the Valencia law enforcement academy and received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. Jimenez loves reading, going to the gym and traveling with her husband, and she hopes to get experience in as many specialized units as possible.

Officer Hirbin Manzanares was born in East Meadow, New York. After serving in Iraq for the U.S. Army, he attended the Valencia law enforcement academy. He loves working out at the gym and running marathons, and like Ciesielski, he hopes to join the DUI unit.

Officer Yangel Morales was born and raised in New York City. After graduating from an architectural high school in the Bronx, he moved to Florida in 2013 and attended the Valencia law enforcement academy. When he’s not working, Morales loves cooking, taking his dog to the park and watching movies with his wife. He aspires to join a K-9 unit for its high work tempo, teamwork, and proactivity.

Officer Diego Pulice was born in Orlando, Florida. Pulice completed his law enforcement training at Seminole State College after graduating from Apopka High School and receiving his associate’s degree from Valencia. Pulice loves weightlifting and grappling, and he hopes to join the SWAT team.

Officer Jeshua Ramirez-Lopez was born in San German, Puerto Rico. Ramirez earned a bachelor’s in criminology from the Pontifical Catholic University of Puerto Rico and completed his law enforcement training at Valencia. Ramirez loves playing basketball and going to the gym. He hopes to become a Metropolitan Bureau of Investigation (MBI) agent and serve as an instructor.