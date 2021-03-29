Apopka police searching for vehicle involved in fatal hit and run

Apopka police is asking the public to be on the lookout for a black Chrysler 300 with driver side damage that was involved in a fatal hit and run last week.



On Friday, March 26, Apopka Police Traffic Homicide Investigators were able to identify a possible suspect and suspect vehicle in a fatal hit and run investigation from 328 W. Main St. on March 24 at approximately 8 p.m.



The person in question is described as a Hispanic male driving a black, 2005 or 2006 model Chrysler 300 passenger car. In the surveillance photos, the male is seen wearing a green, white, black/blue long sleeve plaid shirt, a black undershirt that appears to be a tank top, blue jeans and brown boots. The suspect appears to have a medium build, has dark hair and wears dark framed glasses.



The public should be on the lookout for a black Chrysler 300 with driver side damage to the front headlamp, hood and fender. Damage to the front windshield was also caused during the crash, and the vehicle is missing the driver side mirror.



This is an ongoing criminal investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757 or apdtips@apopka.net.



