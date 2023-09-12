Apopka police recover missing woman, 18

Lee Nixoniasky Leclerc, 18, who went missing on the morning of Saturday, September 9, “has been safely recovered and is in good condition,” Apopka police announced this morning, Tuesday, September 12, in an email to local media.

The Apopka Chief and The Planter are weekly community newspapers, independently owned and family operated, that have served the greater Apopka area in Central Florida since 1923 and 1965 respectively.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Facebook.

Follow The Apopka Chief on Twitter.

the last Saturday.