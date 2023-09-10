Apopka police seek missing woman

The Apopka Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Lee Nixoniasky Leclerc, who went missing this morning.

Lee, 18, was last seen on home surveillance leaving her residence at 5 a.m. today, Saturday, September 9. She was seen wearing a white tank top with dark pants and a bonnet on her head. She has short hair, is 5`0, weighs 120 lbs., and has a thin build. She has both ears pierced.

She left a note with suicidal ideations; however, it did not state her means.

Anyone who has any information regarding the whereabouts of Lee Nixoniasky Leclerc is asked to call the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757.

