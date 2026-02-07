Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Apopka police investigating possible murder-suicide

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

February 7, 2026 | 8:43 am
Griffin's General Store
Two deceased individuals were discovered at Griffin's General Store on Friday night.

Google Earth

Key Points

Apopka police are investigating two deceased individuals found Friday evening at Griffin’s General Store in south Apopka.  

According to an Apopka Police Department (APD) press release, at 8:55 p.m. officers responded to a call for service at 262 W. Michael Gladden Blvd., where they discovered the bodies.  

“Detectives are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths,” the release said. “At this time, it is unclear whether the incident involves a homicide or a possible murder-suicide.” 

As of 11 p.m. Friday night, APD reported that the scene was secured as investigators processed evidence and worked to determine what happened.  

“There is no known ongoing threat to the public,” the release said. “However, officers will maintain an increased presence in the area as a precaution to support the investigation.” 

APD said it is not releasing the names of the deceased until the next of kin can be notified.  

Detectives are asking anyone with information that may assist the investigation to contact the Apopka Police Department at (407) 703-1757 or submit an anonymous tip through Crimeline at (800) 423-8477. 

