Apopka police investigate traffic-related death

Apopka police are investigating the traffic-related death of a man on Monday morning.

Apopka Fire Department personnel confirmed that Daniel J. Hodge, 53, had died after Apopka police responded to 250 E. Third St. on June 16 at around 6:20 a.m. to investigate a death, according to a police report.

Initial findings showed that the death may be traffic-related. The investigation is ongoing as Apopka traffic homicide investigators collect evidence.

Anyone who has details about this case is asked to email the Apopka Police Department at APDTIPS@Apopka.net or Crimeline at crimeline.org.

