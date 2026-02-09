Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Apopka police conclude murder-suicide investigation

The Apopka Chief

February 9, 2026 | 5:44 pm
Griffin's General Store
Memorials appeared over the weekend in front of Griffin's General Store in South Apopka.

Photo by J.C. Derrick

Key Points

An adult male shot and killed his sister before taking his own life at a south Apopka general store, according to Apopka Police Department (APD) investigation findings released Monday afternoon.

“Following a thorough investigation conducted by detectives, the incident has been determined to be a domestic murder–suicide involving two adult siblings,” an APD Facebook post said. “Evidence collected at the scene, witness statements, and forensic findings confirm that this was an isolated domestic violence incident between family members.”

APD responded to a service call at Griffin’s General store, located at 262 W. Michael Gladden Blvd., just before 9 p.m. Friday evening. Officers found the two deceased individuals and stepped up patrols in the area, although there was no known threat to the public.

“While this incident occurred within a family context, the department recognizes that any act of family violence has a significant emotional impact on loved ones and the broader community,” the APD Facebook post said. “Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time.”

Memorials, including balloons and candles, had been set up outside of Griffin’s by Monday morning.

APD did not release the names of the deceased individuals.

The department used the Facebook post to encourage anyone experiencing domestic violence or family conflict to seek support using the following resources:

• National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)

• 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline

“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as detectives worked to ensure a careful and complete investigation was conducted,” the APD Facebook post said.

Author

  • J.C. Derrick is publisher for The Apopka Chief. He spent 18 years covering sports, education, and politics in Texas and Washington, D.C., before joining The Apopka Chief in 2025. J.C. is a member of the Florida Press Association Board of Directors.

