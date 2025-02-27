Apopka police chief swears in nine new officers

Apopka PD sponsored six of the officers

Staff Reports

Apopka Police Chief Michael McKinley swore in nine new police officers on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Apopka City Hall council chamber.

One by one, the officers were introduced to the community at the ceremony with his biography read. Afterward, McKinley administered the oath, followed by a loved one pinning the badge to each officer.

Six of the officers were sponsored by the Apopka Police Department and just graduated the Police Academy at Valencia College School of Public Safety.

Phillip Galloway

Born in Orlando, Officer Phillip Galloway graduated from Edgewater High School, has an associate’s degree in criminal justice and completed the police academy at Polk State College. His hobbies include feeding the needy and spending time with kids. His aspirations in career are to make Apopka a better place and to promote it.

Jacob Braverman

Officer Jacob Braverman was born in Winter Park. He graduated from Lake Brantley High School and holds a bachelor’s degree. Braverman completed the Police Academy at Lake Technical College. His hobbies include book reading, going to the gym, firearms and the outdoors. His aspirations in career are to be assigned to the Strategic Investigations or Criminal Investigation Department (CID) units.

Noah Fenton

Officer Noah Fenton was born in Grapevine, TX. Graduated from Mount Dora HS. He completed the Police Academy at Valencia College School of Public Safety. Hobbies include spending time with family, firearms and sports. Aspirations in career are- to be assigned to the traffic unit or CID.

Caleb Miller

Officer Caleb Miller was born in Apopka and graduated from Wekiva High School. He completed the Police Academy at Valencia College School of Public Safety. His hobbies include Church and going to the gym. His aspirations in career are to become a canine officer and work in narcotics.

Timothy Weaver

Officer Timothy Weaver was born in Orlando and graduated from Apopka High School. He completed the Police Academy at Valencia College School of Public Safety. Hobbies are reading and going to the gym. Aspirations in career are to join the SWAT Team. Weaver is a prior Apopka police dispatcher and Police Explorer.

Taylin Duignan

Officer Taylin Duignan was born in Winter Park. He graduated from Apopka High School and has an associate’s degree. He completed the Police Academy at Valencia College School of Public Safety. Duignan likes to work out and partake in water sports. His aspirations in career are to master patrol then be assigned to an undercover unit like the Strategic Investigations unit.

Joel Sanchez

Officer Joel Sanchez was born in Orlando and graduated from University High School. He completed the police academy at Valencia College School of Public Safety. His hobbies are playing video games, spending time with family, fishing and shooting sports. His aspirations in career are to help the public, make Apopka a better place to live and to learn as many different fields as possible.

Mitchel McKown

Officer Mitchel McKown was born in Decatur, Ill., graduated from Hagerty High School in Oviedo and has an associate’s degree. He completed the police academy at Valencia College School of Public Safety. His hobbies include fishing and working out. His aspirations in career are to be assigned to the CID.

Shamil Diaz

Officer Shamil Diaz was born in Lawrence, Mass. He graduated from Greater Lawrence Technical High School in Massachusetts and has a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a minor in business. He completed the police academy at Valencia College School of Public Safety. His hobbies are playing football, going to the gym, dancing, listening to music and traveling. His aspirations in career are to make Apopka a better place to live, join the SWAT team and/or be a canine handler and to retire.