Apopka poised to set millage 16% above rolled back rate

The Apopka City Council will vote Wednesday to approve and set the fiscal year 2025-26 proposed millage rate at 4.6876, a 16.18% increase over the rolled back rate of 4.4146.The 4.6876 mileage rate would generate about $36,617,203 in property tax revenues for 2025-26. A mill is the tax rate for each $1,000 of taxable property value.The July 9 special City Council meeting is a culmination of three consecutive nights of the city’s 2026 budget workshops.The July 7 workshop covered administration, legal services, city clerk, human resources, community and economic development, parks and recreation, facilities, cemetery and finance. July 8 will cover information technology, public works and utility operations, and sanitation and fleet maintenance. July 9 will cover fire and police.“In accordance with Truth in Millage (‘TRIM’) compliance requirements as set forth in Chapter 200 of Florida Statutes, the City must set the proposed millage rate and advise the property appraiser of the proposed millage rate, rolled back rate, date, time and place of the tentative budget hearing,” according to the City Council staff report for the July 9 special meeting.At any time during the TRIM process, the proposed millage rate can be adjusted down. However, the process to increase above the proposed mileage rate needs extensive notice requirements, according to the staff report.Once the City Council establishes the proposed millage, the following documents must be returned to the Orange County Property Appraiser’s Office by Aug. 1: the certification of taxable value, the tax increment adjustment worksheet and the maximum millage levy calculation preliminary disclosure.According to the staff report, the total 2025-26 general fund revenues are predicted to yield about $103,041,608. The city’s general fund service levels, personnel and capital needs show a total operating and capital budget of an estimated $108,611,697.The building permits and tax revenue dollars together are projected to go up by $3,541,325 or about 22.72% for 2025-26.“In FY 2025, the City set aside sufficient reserves to support future operating and capital needs,” the staff report states. “In addition, the City is currently exceeding the 25% policy reserve requirement. As a result, the FY 2025-26 proposed general fund budget is balanced, using $5,570,089 from capital and excess operating reserves to support additional capital needs. In addition, the City has sufficient reserves to cover the 25% reserve policy requirement. State revenue estimates have not been finalized and staff continue to review revenue projections and expenditure estimates.”In a separate motion on July 9, the City Council will vote on setting the tentative budget hearing for 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the Apopka City Hall council chamber.