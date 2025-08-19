Apopka nonprofits invited to apply for Victory Cup Initiative

Staff Reports

The Victory Cup Initiative invites Apopka nonprofits to apply for its 11th annual competition.

Each year, Victory Cup gives Central Florida nonprofits the chance to receive unrestricted funds and storytelling training, according to a statement provided to the Chief. Finalists will also receive the chance to present their work to over 500 community leaders on Feb. 24, 2026.

Applications open on Sept. 2 and close on Sept. 22. Local business leaders, or “community evaluators,” then review each application, selecting the top 10 for storytelling training. Each finalist then presents a two-and-a-half minute story at a Shark Tank-style breakfast at the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts, according to the Victory Cup website.

After the storytelling has concluded, the audience ranks the finalists. Each finalist receives immediate, usable cash from Orange, Seminole, Brevard and Osceola counties. Although the prize amounts vary based on donations, last year’s competition saw finalists receive over $300,000 in unrestricted funding.

To apply for the Victory Cup Initiative, visit https://www.victorycupinitiative.org/apply.