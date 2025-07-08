Apopka Museum partners with association to boost sustainable redevelopment

The Apopka Historical Society welcomed the Florida Brownfield Association to the Apopka Museum on June 23, initiating a collaboration to advance sustainable redevelopment within the community while preserving its culture and heritage.

The partnership emphasizes the community’s need for downtown green spaces and an augmented museum that could accommodate traveling displays and exhibits.

“Apopka’s history deserves spaces that bring our community together and invite the world to experience our story,” Maribel Brinkle, president of the Apopka Historical Society president, said in a news release. “By partnering with the Brownfield Association, an organization brought to our city by Dr. Shakenya Jackson, Grant Administrator for the City of Apopka, and her team, we can reimagine environmentally impacted sites as downtown green spaces and an expanded museum, ensuring sustainable growth that honors our heritage.”

The society’s partnership with the association will include efforts to expand the museum to better accommodate traveling art galleries and exhibits.

The Apopka Historical Society hosted an event highlighting Lake Apopka’s history at the Apopka Museum during a two-day brownfield event June 24-25.

Led by the Florida Brownfields Association in partnership with the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council, the event took place at Highland Manor and included a toxic tour van ride about Lake Apopka and a viewing of the documentary “Our Movement Starts Here” at the Regal Wekiva Riverwalk Cinema.

The city of Apopka and community members have been at work to restore the downtown area with projects including green spaces, building renovations, beautification efforts, infrastructure repairs and upgrades, and amenities such as wayfinding signs.

The Florida Brownfield Association focuses on responsible redevelopment of environmentally impacted properties by collaborating with several partners to revitalize underused sites into sustainable community assets.

Since 1968, the Apopka Historical Society has been compiling, maintaining and presenting Apopka’s heritage through area activities, educational programs and research assistance.

The museum is located at 122 E. Fifth St., Apopka, museum hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from noon to 5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. To learn more about the museum/association partnership, the museum itself and its exhibits, visit TheApopkaMuseum.com or email theapopkamuseum@gmail.com.