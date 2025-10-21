Apopka meter-tampering ordinance takes effect; penalties include $250-$500 fines, service suspension 

Apopka’s ordinance enacting fines for tampering with utility meters is now in effect after the City Council approved it last week.

Per the adopted ordinance, the city will issue a $250 fine for anyone who tampers with a water meter. The fine will increase to $500 for a second offense, and offenders will face suspension of services after a third offense.

The council voted 4-1 on Oct. 3 to approve the measure on first reading. The same vote played out during the second reading on Oct. 15.

The fines are meant to discourage possible equipment violation and to recoup costs incurred to repair meters, according to the Oct. 15 City Council staff report and ordinance.

“[The unauthorized tampering, bypassing, or otherwise interference with any component of the City’s utility systems, including meters, can endanger public safety, cause property damage, and result in financial loss to the City and its customers,” the ordinance states. “[T]he City Council finds it necessary and in the best interest of the public to implement tampering fines to deter unauthorized interference and safeguard the City’s utility infrastructure.”

On Oct. 3, city finance director Blanche Sherman said the city’s Public Works Department looks at work orders to figure out meter tampering and informs the finance department for billing. City attorney Cliff Shepard said the ordinance is legally defensible and the fines will apply equally to customers and developers.

In his Apopka Chief column last week, Mayor Bryan Nelson said meter-tampering is an issue that affects all residents.

“We need everyone to pay their correct water usage bill, which will help lower the cost for residents who already comply with the law,” he wrote.

On both October votes, Commissioner Nick Nesta cast the lone vote of opposition, saying the ordinance needed more clarity.

“Before we take a vote, I just want to say similar to last time, I‘m going to vote no on this only because there is too much variability that it doesn’t – we don’t really know how we’re applying this and how we’re enforcing it,” Nesta said. “There are discrepancies between finance and administration, so because of that, I’ll be voting no again, and I just want to explain that.”