Apopka man arrested for sexual battery of minor

FDLE’s registry lists over 86,000 offenders, predators

An Apopka man was arrested on one count of sexual battery on a child 12-17 years of age by a person older than 18, which is a first-degree felony.

In a July 11 Facebook post, The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) announced the arrest of Emir Uriel Turcios Bonilla, 23. The FDLE partnered with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office in the arrest.

Turcios Bonilla was booked into Orange County Jail on July 3 on no bond.

Emir Uriel Turcios Bonilla didn’t just cross a line—he bulldozed it,” the FDLE post reads. “He’s now been arrested for sexually battering children, thanks to the teamwork of #YourFDLE Special Agents and Deputies with Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Florida. Happy to assist removing another child predator off our streets.”

The FDLE maintains the Florida Sexual Offender and Predator System, which lists registered sex offenders and predators.

As of October 2024, the FDLE’s registry listed over 86,000 offenders and predators, with over 30,000 residing in Florida communities, according to the website of the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability, a research arm of the Florida Legislature.

The Florida Sexual Offender and Predator System website is offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/sops/home.jsf.