Apopka gets Dutch Bros, new donut shop 

Doughlicious Donuts and nationwide coffee chain bake joy for Apopkans

By Sarah Merly

Correspondent

To dip or not to dip?

This weekend, Apopka residents will have to choose an answer as they drive to Doughlicious Donuts for a sweet treat to dip in their Dutch Bros coffee.

Founded by native Apopkans Rusty and Esther Ebersole, Doughlicious Donuts opens at 7 a.m. Saturday, May 17, at 2250 W. Orange Blossom Trail.

“When we began looking for a location to open our business, this was just the perfect spot,” Esther Ebersole said. “The Plymouth Woodshed had been there for so long and is a well-known landmark. The thought of being able to bring it back to life was an exciting challenge.”

Both Ebersoles grew up watching their own parents start family businesses in Apopka, and Doughlicious Donuts is a tribute to that legacy. Rusty Ebersole’s parents, Ken and Nancy Ebersole, owned The Drapery Workroom and Quilting Composition before their retirement. Esther Ebersole’s parents, Gordon and Judith Lovestrand, own Florida Cactus.

“Our parents inspired us through their hard work and dedication,” Esther said. “We plan to stay here and stay a small family business, expanding to wholesale accounts but not a franchise.”

The Ebersoles also pay tribute to their own family history in the shop’s interior. Rusty worked in the racing industry for 35 years and won about 50 races. As a result, his wife and daughter framed photos from his racing career and hung them on the walls.

While the Ebersoles are still planning a grand opening, they are excited to start serving both classic and unique flavors this Saturday. Among the latter are peanut butter and jelly, maple bacon, and Nutella-filled.

“We are excited to become a part of the community and serve our customers,” Esther Ebersole said.

Two minutes down the road, Dutch Bros Coffee recently opened its Apopka location at 1434 W. Orange Blossom Trail. Founded in Oregon in 1992, Dutch Bros Coffee now brews at hundreds of locations across the United States.

“The team is always super insightful and offer great recommendations,” Dani C. said on Yelp about the new location. “I have tried a different drink every time I’ve gone and I’ve never been disappointed. Everyone is super chill and friendly!”

Fan-favorite beverages include the Golden Eagle, the Double Torture, and the 9-1-1. The Golden Eagle features espresso, caramel, and vanilla breve topped with caramel drizzle. The Double Torture features an extra double shot espresso with vanilla and chocolate milk. For the truly exhausted, Dutch Bros serves the 9-1-1, which includes six shots of espresso and Irish cream breve.

The coffee chain also serves seasonal beverages, protein coffee, blended freezes, energy drinks and more.

“Tried the new Dutch Bros and ordered a sparkling soda with sugar-free coconut and blue raz boba,” Yelp reviewer Monicalyn M. said. It was super refreshing and totally hit the spot! The drink was made perfectly, and I’ll definitely be back to try more.”

Dutch Bros Coffee has also started multiple donation initiatives, such as February’s Dutch Luv and September’s Buck for Kids Day. Dutch Bros Coffee is donating $1 million to the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) on Friday. This annual May event honors co-founder Dane Boersma, who passed away from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) in 2009.

