Apopka Fire Department smokes police in charity basketball game 

By Marshall Tempest

Reporter

The Apopka Fire Department (AFD) emphatically broke a series tie with the Apopka Police Department (APD) on Saturday, scoring a huge 84-43 win in the in the departments’ third annual charity basketball game.

Mindy Bess, founder and general manager of the Dreams of Joy Foundation, which sponsored the game, said this year’s event was one of the best she has seen. She hopes they can make it even bigger and more enjoyable for the Apopka community next year.

“We’re going to make it even bigger next year,” Bess said. “That’s the hope. We’re hoping to get more departments involved, first responder departments, to make it more of a tournament. We can hopefully get more businesses to sponsor and come on board and celebrate the first responders of Central Florida and the Apopka community.”

Bess said this year’s event raised $1,279 in gross and $523 net to help those with terminal diagnoses achieve their dreams.

The AFD dominated the Police department from the first whistle in this rivalry matchup for all the marbles. With the series tied at 1-1, the Apopka Smoke Squad took game three in convincing fashion.

More important than the game, though, was the chance for the departments to interact outside of emergencies.

“I think it went well,” Apopka Police Chief Mike McKinley said after the game. “We are obviously a little disappointed at the end with the score there. But it’s not about winning or losing. I think it’s just about camaraderie. People don’t always see the camaraderie between the police and fire departments. I think this shows that camaraderie between those in charge of public safety for the city of Apopka.”

Apopka Fire Chief Wil Rivera-Sanchez echoed McKinley’s sentiments but was more excited about the outcome. He said it’s important for the community to see first responders in this light outside those stressful situations you would normally find yourself in when dealing with police or firemen.

“It’s also about giving that opportunity to kind of unplug and get away from the real life of what they (first responders) deal with on the day by day and being able to enjoy themselves.”

McKinley and Rivera-Sanchez said the most important part of the event was fundraising for the Dreams of Joy Foundation.

“That’s what we’re here for, regardless of the score,” McKinley said. “But again, I think this event lets our community see us in a different light and shows the relationship that our fire department and our police department have.”

Bess thanked everyone in the city who participated in the event, from the APD and AFD to those who attended.

“To the fans that were here tonight, I’m just so grateful that you guys came out to support, not just our foundation, but to support the first responders of Apopka,” Bess said. “It truly is a community event. It celebrates two departments that work hand in hand with each other. They’re hugging each other before the game. But once the ball is in the air, it’s all competition.”