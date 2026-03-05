Apopka Fair celebrates 25th anniversary

The Rotary Club of Apopka, in partnership with the city of Apopka and local sponsors, will present the Apopka Fair next week at Kit Land Nelson Park. This year marks the fair’s 25th anniversary.

The fair is scheduled to run from Thursday, March 12, to Sunday, March 15, with the following hours:

Thursday, March 12: 5 p.m.-10 p.m. (armbands available throughout the night)

Friday, March 13: 5 p.m.-11 p.m.

Saturday, March 14: 2 p.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, March 15: 12 p.m.-8 p.m. (armbands available from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. and are accepted through 4 p.m.)

Festivities include over 20 carnival rides, midway games and food vendors. Solo acoustic performer Jes Farnsworth will play live music7-10 p.m. on March 13, while fellow acoustic performer Mike Reymont will appear 7-10 p.m. on March 14.

The Rotary Club will also present the 25th Annual Rotarian Lowell Classic and Collectible Car Show on March 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kit Land Nelson Park, just before festival hours. The show will feature over 100 cars and include a display from the Apopka Police Department.

Admission to the fair is free, while parking is $5. Tickets cost $1 each or $20 for a pack of 24 tickets. Armbands are available at the above times for $25. For more information, visit apopkafair.com.