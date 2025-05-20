Apopka Elementary teacher celebrates 50 years in classroom

By Teresa Sargeant

Reporter

The passion to help other people has been a lifelong quality of Apopka Elementary kindergarten teacher Betty Washington, but she does not take credit for it.

“It’s a gift from God, that’s where it really comes from,” Washington said. “Even as a little girl, I’ve always wanted to help other people.”

At first, Washington’s desire to help people led her in a nursing direction, but then she reconsidered.

“I’m like, ‘Man, I can’t give people shots and take in the blood work and all that,” she said. “So, I changed my career early on, and it’s been a blessing.”

Washington recently celebrated her 50th year as a teacher for the Orange County Public Schools (OCPS). Earlier this year, she learned that she was selected as a Community Heritage Recognition honoree to receive the Apopka Sports Hall of Fame 2025 Teacher of the Year Award.

Former student Sherrie Parker nominated Washington for the honor. Parker is the event planner and executive director of the International Leadership Consortium for Communities, Inc. (ILCC), the entity under which the Apopka Sports Hall of Fame was established.

“The ILCC is an organization whose mission is to build community and healthier lives through educational scholarships, mentoring and honoring our heritage,” according to a Feb. 27 letter from the organization to Washington informing her of the honor.

Washington will accept the award at the Apopka Hall of Fame Ceremonial Brunch and Gala on Aug. 30 at the Apopka Community Center. A gala will take place later that day in Washington’s honor.

This latest honor is not the first one Washington has received during her long career. She was honored with a Teacher of the Year Award twice before: in 1994 and 1995 at Riverside Elementary and Oak Hill Elementary.

Originally from Alabama, Washington has lived in Florida since 1965. She received her degrees in elementary education and educational leadership from the University of Central Florida.

Washington began teaching on April 14, 1975, 10 years after moving to Florida. After initially moving to Plymouth, she has spent her adulthood in Apopka.

In the decades as an OCPS teacher, Washington has taught elementary and high schools, GED, ESOL, and roles as a dean of students and principal. Throughout her career, one common thread she says she always emphasized, regardless of subject or grade, was mannerism, believing in oneself, self-awareness and perseverance.

“When the struggle gets hard, that’s when you really dig down deep and bring it to the forefront,” Washington said, adding that she always wanted each person to do better than the last one.

Despite how the scope of teaching has changed in the decades since she first entered the profession, she still sees its value.

“I see the need for it, and there are none left like myself, and there has to be somebody to keep the torch lit,” she said.

Washington is a mother of four sons, mother-in-law to three daughters-in-law, and grandmother of four, Washington said she was widowed when her youngest son, Alex, was 6 years old. Now all of her children are college graduates and doing well.

“Everybody’s successful, and we just helped each other, and that’s what it’s all about,” Washington said.

Visit rb.gy/lsghnl for more information about the brunch and gala and to purchase tickets.

