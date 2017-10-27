Apopka city staff discusses two proposed housing subdivisions, chicken restaurant

A pair of housing subdivisions totaling 158 single-family homes, a hotel, storage unit, and a chicken restaurant with a drive-through were among the items discussed Wednesday, October 25, by city of Apopka staff at the weekly Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting.

The DRC is made up of representatives from the various city departments.

Housing developments

A proposed development consisting of 114 houses near the intersection of Rock Springs Road and Lester Road was discussed by DRC members.

The 23-acre site will have access off of Rock Springs Road and Lester Road, although no houses will front Rock Springs Road.

The 114 homes will sit on lots of 40 ft. by 110 ft., developers told DRC members. It will be a gated community and what the developer called a maintenance-free community in that all lawns will be maintained by the homeowner’s association.

Among the amenities that San Sebastian Reserve will have, the developer said, include a pool, cabana, and tot lot. A dog park is also a possibility, he said.

Homes will be 1,700 sq. ft. and larger with prices ranging from about $220,000 to $300,000, the developer said.

The northern portion of the development will be adjacent to Alexandria Place, another subdivision, and plans call for a 30-ft. buffer plus a concrete wall to separate the two housing developments, the developer said.

Developers hope to bring the proposal before the City Council for a first reading on Wednesday, November 1.

The DRC members also took a second look at Binion Reserve, but had no comment.

Binion Reserve will be located at 1078 S. Binion Road, sandwiched between Binion Road and State Road 429. It will be south of Lust Road.

Binion Reserve will have 44 single-family houses.

An extended version of this story appears in the Friday, October 27, issue of The Apopka Chief.