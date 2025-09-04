Apopka City Council approves tentative millage rate for FY26 

The Apopka City Council unanimously adopted the tentative millage rate of 4.4376, a 0.52% increase over the rollback rate of 4.4146, for the 2025-26 budget year.

A mill is the tax rate for each $1,000 of taxable property value. A millage rate of 4.4376 would generate about $34,664,328 in property tax revenues for the upcoming fiscal year.

However, the City Council voted 4-0 on the tentative budget, with Commissioner Nick Nesta recusing himself at the Wednesday, Sept. 3, tentative budget hearing.

Nesta said he had recused himself based on the counsel city attorney Cliff Shepard made at a previous meeting that the commissioner may have a perceived conflict of interest. Shepard was not at the Sept. 3 tentative budget hearing, so Andrew Hand appeared in his place.

“Attorney [Cliff] Shepard had said that there was, for nonprofit funding things of that, any type of perceived conflict there,” Nesta said when Hand said the reason for the recusal must be stated.

The proposed city budget includes revenues of $214,569 and expenditures of $235,418,823, with a net change in reserves of $20.9 million. The tentative budget’s general fund is $108,611,697 and doesn’t include the changes that were discussed later at the meeting.

The City Council approved several resolutions for non-ad valorem tax assessments for various street lighting districts, including Ponkan Reserve, Hammock at Rock Springs, Residences at Emerson Park, Crossroads at Kelly Park, and Wyld Oaks.

The final FY26 city budget hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Apopka City Hall council chamber.

A special meeting will take place on Sept. 9 for scenarios for water rate adjustments to be presented.