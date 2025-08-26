Apopka City Council approves commercial addition to mixed-use development

The Apopka City Council has unanimously approved a first reading to amend a planned development, adding thousands of square feet of commercial space to a proposed mixed-use development on Ocoee Apopka Road.

Ordinance’s second reading, adoption to take place Sept. 3

At its Aug. 20 meeting, the City Council reviewed Ordinance No. 3124, which would convert Lot 6 of the Shoppes at East Shore from a stormwater pond to a commercial outparcel. This change would add 5,000 square feet of commercial space and allow for tire sales. The ordinance’s second reading and final adoption are scheduled for the Sept. 3 meeting.

The Shoppes at East Shore is a proposed 28-acre mixed-use development with commercial and senior housing components located at the northeast corner of Ocoee Apopka Road and West Keene Road.

The Shoppes at East Shore’s original planned development agreement was approved and recorded on Nov. 21, 2023, according to the Aug. 20 City Council staff report.

Project applicant Jonathan Huels explained the project’s evolution from a rough sketch to a detailed construction site plan, highlighting the rigorous criteria for closed basins.

“As we went through the process, that rough sketch got additional detail,” Huels told the City Council. “The construction site plan, instead of being one page, is tens of pages. It’s 30, could be upwards of 20 to 30 pages. That’s where the actual engineering calculations are made.”

According to Jordan Draper, a project engineer at Kimley Horn and Associates, each new section of the development will have its own system to collect and manage rainwater, rather than sending all water to one large pond.

Draper noted that both the city of Apopka and the St. Johns River Water Management District will review these systems to ensure they meet strict regulations. Additionally, the main stormwater pond is designed not to increase water runoff into nearby areas compared to pre-development conditions, which helps prevent new flooding issues.

During the meeting, speakers raised concerns about traffic safety, the impact of new developments on existing traffic, and the potential impact on nearby lakes, which could lead to flooding. Residents also questioned why the City Council did not have all the data needed to make the most informed decision possible.

“Where is the [environmental site assessment] and the [environmental impact statement] report showing possible contamination, showing exactly what they’re saying, show what they did to soil samples, showing where this water is going to run?” resident Leroy Bell asked.

After public comment, Huels explained that the Shoppes at East Shore was approved several years ago as a mixed-use project with a senior age-restricted housing component for a 55-plus community. This means the development will not impact local schools.

“Part of the conversation that was had, when this project was originally approved, was that that senior age-restricted housing component helps fill a void that is in the city for that type of housing,” Huels said.

As part of the negotiations for the planned development, the developer agreed to make road improvements, including a complete modernization of adjacent roads and the installation of a traffic signal at the Ocoee Apopka Road/Keene Road intersection before the Publix store—the Shoppes’ anchor—opens.

“That was an important discussion item when this project was originally brought before you,” Huels said to the City Council.