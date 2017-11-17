Apopka Christmas Parade is all about ‘joyful sounds’

The theme for this year’s Apopka Christmas Parade will be “A Very Merry Christmas with Joyful Sounds.”

The parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 9, with step off slated for 10 a.m. Parade participants will traverse the traditional parade route from Third Street north along Park Avenue to Votaw Road. Traditionally, the parade takes about two hours to complete.

Five marching bands are scheduled to participate in the parade.

This will be the 41st Christmas parade sponsored by the Foliage Sertoma Club of Apopka.

Steve Deviese, who has spent many years as chairman of the parade, was selected by fellow Foliage Sertoma Club members to serve as grand marshal of the parade.

Immediately following the parade, the Sertoma Speech and Hearing Van will be available in Kit Land Nelson Park, which is located on the east side of Park Avenue between First and Orange streets.

Groups or organizations wishing to participate in the Apopka Christmas Parade should contact Deviese at 407-886-4331. The deadline for submitting entry forms is November 20 or until all 100 parade positions are filled.