Apopka Chamber board confirms termination of president/CEO 

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors released a statement late Monday saying it supports the executive committee’s decision to terminate Nick Grounds as president and CEO of the organization earlier this month.

Grounds, who was hired as the president and CEO in July 2024, learned in an Aug. 15 email that its executive committee voted to fire him, effective immediately.

Although the board expressed its support for the executive committee’s decision, the statement released Monday night did not give specific reasons for Grounds’ termination.

“As a Board, our only goal is to act in the best interest of the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce,” the statement said. “We are grateful for the work and progress accomplished during Mr. Grounds’ time with the Chamber. However, after careful consideration, the Executive Committee determined that a change in direction was necessary to ensure the long-term stability and growth of the organization.”

Following the decision to change its leadership, the board said it wants to continue fulfilling its mission of serving the Apopka community.

“We ask for privacy and unity as the Chamber focuses on reconciling internally, strengthening governance, and moving forward as one,” the statement said. “Our mission remains clear: to serve the businesses and residents of Apopka with professionalism, integrity, and dedication.”

The statement did not address plans to find a new leader for the chamber.

“The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce will continue to be a trusted partner and advocate for our community, and we are committed to building a stronger future together,” the statement said.

The board also clarified its association with the Apopka Serves Foundation, a community service organization founded in 2022, following public speculation about the two groups’ affiliation.

“To be clear, Apopka Serves Foundation has never been a contractor for the Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce nor has it provided services on behalf of the Chamber,” the statement said. “The organization is not implicated in recent events, and we regret any confusion that may have suggested otherwise.”

The statement ends uncertainty about the status of Grounds, who had called into question the validity of the executive committee’s decision and whether the full board was informed of it.

The chamber’s full board of directors met on Aug. 20 to discuss Grounds’ employment status, and a majority subsequently voted to release the statement in support of the decision.

The chamber website lists four executive committee members: Matt DiSalvatore of CreativeSigns Inc., chairman; Gerald Rooks of Duke Energy, vice chairman; Kimberly Dewar of Dewar Nursery, secretary; and Angela Scott of Scott & Associates Accounting Firm, treasurer.

Former AdventHealth Apopka CEO Parker Pridgen was an executive committee member until recently, when he took a job in California.

In July 2024, Grounds accepted the chamber president/CEO position at a time when the organization was near bankruptcy. During his tenure, the chamber re-introduced the Leadership Apopka program, grew its membership, and added more programs and events.