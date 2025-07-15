Apopka basketball summer camp set to start July 28

The Apopka basketball team’s annual summer skills camp will return from July 28 to July 31.

The camp will run daily from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is available to boys and girls from the Apopka area who are 8 to 13 years old.

The camp is organized by the Apopka High School boys’ basketball program and head coach Scott Williams. The week-long camp will cost $125 if families pre-register, and discounts are available for multi-child families. The registration fee is $150 when registering campers at the door.

The camp will be run by the team’s coaching staff and players, with players acting as coaches to different campers. The camp will also feature skill development activities, team games, contests and more. All campers will receive a basketball and a T-shirt at the end of camp.

Williams has been offering the camp for more than a decade, providing a service to the community while also sharing a love for basketball with the next generation of Apopka athletes.

The camp is also a major fundraiser for the team’s needs throughout the season.

Williams and the program does not charge their players for any aspect of the season. The team provides everything they need for the summer months, the travel tournaments and the regular season.

“Although we had to move camp back to the end of the summer this year due to gym conflicts, we are so excited to have our camp again this year,” Williams said.

Williams said because the camp will only have one session this year instead of the usual two, they are getting close to selling all the slots.

“We encourage families to get signed up as soon as possible,” Williams said. “Our camp is a huge success each year, and it really is all about the efforts of our players, as they do such a great job of giving back to the campers during the week!”