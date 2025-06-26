Apopka basketball summer camp returns in late July for kids ages 7 to 13

The Apopka basketball team’s annual summer camp for Apopka area kids will return at the end of July. Head coach of the Apopka basketball team, Scott Williams, said the exact date for the opening day of camp has not yet been decided.

The camp itself is structured in a group and team format based on age and level of skill. This is done in order to match the level of instruction to their skill level. Coach Williams and the players of the Apopka High School basketball team are the coaches for the camp.

Last year, Williams said that kids ages 10-13 are in the NBA league and kids ages 7-9 are in the NCAA league. Each league has a few teams or groups with one or two varsity or junior varsity players as their coaches while Williams and the rest of the coaching staff looked over the drills, officiated scrimmages, and kept score.

The camp is an integral part of the Apopka basketball team’s funding for the season. Coach Williams and the program do not charge their players for any aspect of their program. The team provides everything they need from the summer months, from the travel tournaments to the regular season.

The camp is also a great opportunity for the program to be hands-on with the community and help the next generation of Apopka basketball players.