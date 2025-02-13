Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce to host Women in Leadership Luncheon, 2025 Business Expo

From Staff Reports

The Apopka Area Chamber of Commerce announced two community and networking events: the Women in Leadership Luncheon, and the 2025 Business Expo.

Women in Leadership Luncheon

Laura Halfpenny, senior director of soccer growth for the U.S. Soccer Federation, will be the guest speaker at the Women in Leadership Luncheon, which will take place on Wednesday, March 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Highland Manor, 604 E. Main St., Apopka.

In her role as senior director of soccer growth at the U.S. Soccer Federation, which she assumed in February 2024, Halfpenny leads strategic initiatives aimed at broadening the sport’s appeal and participation nationwide.

Her responsibilities encompass developing strategies that engage communities, increase youth and adult participation, and enhancing the overall infrastructure to support soccer’s growth in the United States.

Prior to joining the U.S. Soccer Federation, Halfpenny held leadership roles in various soccer organizations, namely Georgia State Soccer Association, a member organization of U.S. Soccer, and Orlando City Youth Soccer Club, where her extensive experience equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of the dynamics involved in promoting and developing soccer at grassroots level.

Under her leadership, Georgia State Soccer Association became a leading educational arm of U.S. Soccer, delivering coaching and referee education.

Halfpenny’s educational background includes a master of business administration.

Registration is required to attend the luncheon. Chamber members is $50, and non-Chamber members is $75.

2025 Business Expo

The Chamber is presenting the 2025 Business Expo, a networking and business showcase event for entrepreneurs, professional, and industry leaders, will be on Wednesday, April 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Apopka Community Center, 519 S. Central Ave., Apopka.

The expo is designed to connect businesses of all sizes with potential clients, partners, and resources to help them grow and thrive in today’s competitive market.

Event highlights are:

Meet and connect with local business owners, industry experts, and decision-makers

Explore exhibitor booths featuring innovative products and services across various industries

Attend expert-led workshops and panel discussions on business growth, marketing, technology, and finance

Gain insights into funding opportunities, business expansion strategies, and economic trends

Network with potential clients, partners, and investors in a collaborative environment

Exhibitors can register here to showcase their business to a targeted audience. Lunch will be provided to vendors for two people. Chamber members is $100; non-chamber members, $150.

For sponsorship opportunities, click here.

General admission is open and free to the public. However, registration is preferred. It’s not necessary to be a Chamber member to attend.

