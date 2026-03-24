Police Beat: APD arrests 28 March 15-21

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In the period from March 15-21, 2026, the Apopka Police Department received 1,563 calls for service, responded to 21 crashes, issued 51 citations, and made 28 arrests. Burglaries: 0 vehicles, 1 residence, 1 business. Juveniles were charged with aggravated assault on specified personnel; resist officer with violence; burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed; vehicle theft-grand theft of motor vehicle.

The following adults were arrested and charged:

Erica Kanntrail Grimes, 39, 424 W. 13th St., Apopka, fraud-illegal use of credit cards, use credit card to obtain goods 2+ times $100.

Garry Wagner, 67, 424 W. 13th St., Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction; burglary-unoccupied conveyance unarmed; resist officer-obstruct without violence.

John Kade Peacock, 31, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Hardath Latchminarain, 71, 326 Speyside Ln., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol 0.15 or higher.

Tyrell Jerome Banks, 34, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence; kidnap-false imprisonment of person.

Gabriel Antonio Simmons, 51, 188 W. 7th St., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescriptions.

Jenell Marie Gonzalez, 41, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Andrew Martin Cool, 41, general delivery, Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescriptions (fentanyl); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescriptions (methamphetamine).

Kalee Danielle Shinn, 34, Apopka, battery-cause bodily harm.

Shonicka Denise Turner, 45, 1460 Marvin C Zanders Ave., Apopka, larceny-petit theft merchandise farm transit 2+ prior conviction (X2).

Bruce De Oliveira Arreola, 27, 426 Knightswood Dr., Apopka, robbery with no firearm or weapon.

Daniel Antonio Mercado Martinez, 24, 2450 Weeping Fig Ave. #115, Apopka, nonmoving traffic violation-attach registration license plate not assigned; moving traffic violation-drive while license suspended revocation, equivalent status.

Samuel Disla, 37, 2106 Athens Ct., Apopka, resist officer-obstruct without violence.

Stephen Elijah Pressley, 21, Apopka, battery-touch or strike (domestic violence).

Andrae Geovanni Steer, 40, Apopka, battery-touch or strike.

Timothy Swanigan, 36, 1607 Buryport Dr., Orlando, fraud-swindle communications to defraud property $300+ 65+/minor/disabled; larceny-theft$10,000 to $50,000 from person 65+ years of age, public order crimes-use 2-way communication device to facil felony.

Luis Force, 44, transient, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Howard Gerard Blount, 50, 332 E. Welch Rd., Apopka, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescriptions (methamphetamine).

Robert Romo, 61, 575 Swallow Ct., Apopka, fraud-impersonate false ID given to law enforcement officer; drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescriptions; other agency warrant.

Keniberlyn Cristino Sanchez, 26, 6563 Stardust Ln., Orlando, drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescriptions (cocaine); drugs-possession of controlled substance without prescriptions (cannabis less than 20 grams); drugs-possession intent to sell/manufacture/deliver controlled substance, schedule I (cannabis).

Jesus Emanuel Vazquez, 39, 830 Votaw Rd., Apopka, DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, DUI-influence of alcohol or drugs; DUI-unlawful blood alcohol, refusal to submit DUI testing.

Miguel Domingo Vasquez, 18, 657 Maya Susan Loop, Apopka, moving traffic violation-reckless driving 1st offense.

Raymond Cecil Hiler, 49, Apopka, simple assault-intent threat to do violence.

Angelica Marie Martinez, 27, 136 N. Line Dr., Apopka, flee/elude police, flee elude high speed or disregard safety personnelsproperty; other agency warrant.

Melissa Sue Ping, 45, 1004 S. Maple Ave., Sanford, other agency warrant.

Charles Albert Harrison, 25, 1136 Orange Grove Ln., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Gabriel Antonio Simmons, 51, 188 W. 7th St., Apopka, other agency warrant.

Larry Junior McMath, 42, 5707 Perrine Dr., Orlando, other agency warrant.