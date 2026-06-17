Anderson, Nelson deposed in residency lawsuit 

Apopka City Commissioner Nadia Anderson and former Mayor Bryan Nelson were questioned under oath Tuesday as part of an ongoing lawsuit challenging Anderson’s residency qualifications for office.

The depositions took place at McLeod Law Firm in Apopka. Anderson was deposed in the morning, followed by Nelson in the afternoon.

The lawsuit, filed by Apopka resident William J. McLeod in September 2025, asks the court to determine whether Anderson met the City of Apopka’s residency requirements before her March 2024 election and whether she has maintained residency within city limits while serving as commissioner. The complaint cites records associated with residences on Valmont Lane, Falconhill Drive and Harrier Court and seeks Anderson’s removal from office if the court determines she was not qualified to serve.

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A judge dismissed the original complaint without prejudice in March 2026 after finding the City of Apopka was a necessary party to the action. McLeod subsequently filed an amended complaint adding the city as a defendant and continuing to challenge Anderson’s residency qualifications for office.

In a text message Wednesday morning, Anderson declined to discuss the deposition.

“This is a pending civil legal matter,” she said. “Upon the advice of counsel, I have no comment at this time.”

Her attorney, Phil Kaprow, confirmed that the deposition concluded Tuesday.

“Any questions [asked], she answered them,” Kaprow said.

Kaprow declined to discuss details of Anderson’s testimony, citing the ongoing litigation. He said, however, Anderson’s position has remained consistent throughout the case and that the information she provided during the deposition was consistent with information she previously provided to government agencies, including the city clerk.

Raymond McLeod, the attorney representing plaintiff William McLeod, said the deposition gave him an opportunity to question Anderson directly and review documents related to the case.

“I never spoke with her before,” he said.

Asked about next steps, McLeod said he expects plaintiff William McLeod may be deposed, possibly in July, before the case proceeds toward trial.

“They want to take Bill’s deposition, and hopefully we can set a trial,” he said.

McLeod said he does not anticipate significant additional discovery.

Court records show Nelson was subpoenaed and personally served in May. After the deposition, Nelson said he still did not know why he had been subpoenaed.

“It’s silly how, it’s two-and-a-half years later, [and] we’re still litigating something the taxpayers are paying for,” Nelson said.

The case remains pending in Orange County Circuit Court.