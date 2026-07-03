Our Sales Department is Open New Year's Day 11:00AM - 4:00PM
Service & Parts Will be Closed January 1st
It's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PMIt's Debate Day! Stream the 2026 Apopka Mayoral Debate. Visit WESH.com to watch the live stream starting at 5:30PM

X

Get Our Weekly Newsletter

Local news delivered right to your inbox

Subscription Form

Become a Member!

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this work possible.


America 250: Notable Apopkans from the city to the world 

The Apopka Chief Editorial Staff

July 3, 2026 | 9:00 am
Set as preferred Google News Source
John H. Land
John H. Land

File photo

Key Points

  • John H. Land served as Apopka's mayor for 61 years, shaping the city through much of the 20th century. Roger A. Williams led Apopka High School during desegregation and developed its athletic program.
  • Apopka has produced notable athletes like NFL star Warren Sapp, MLB pitcher Zack Greinke, and NFL defensive lineman Jalen Carter.
  • Jerry Lawson, raised in Apopka, was the lead singer and producer of The Persuasions and influenced modern a cappella music for four decades.

From championship athletes to entertainers and civic leaders, Apopka has produced people whose influence has reached far beyond Central Florida. 

Public service and education 

John H. Land 

Become A Member

The Apopka Chief does not have a paywall, but pavement-pounding journalism is not free. Join your neighbors who make this vital work possible.

See Member BenefitsJoin Our Newsletter

Apopka’s longest-serving mayor, John Land led the city for a cumulative 61 years, one of the longest mayoral tenures in American history. His leadership shaped much of modern Apopka during the second half of the 20th century. 

Roger A. Williams 

The longtime principal of Apopka High School helped build one of Florida’s premier high school athletic programs while guiding the school through desegregation. 

Music 

Sawyer Brown 

The country music group, founded in Apopka, rose to national fame after winning the television competition “Star Search” in 1984. The band has produced numerous country hits over four decades. 

John Anderson 

The country music singer-songwriter, known for hits including “Swingin’,” spent much of his youth in Apopka and has long been associated with the community. 

Jerry Lawson 
Raised in Apopka, Jerry Lawson was the original lead singer, arranger and producer of the influential a cappella group The Persuasions. His four-decade career helped shape modern a cappella music, and his legacy was celebrated in the PBS documentary “Just a Mortal Man: The Jerry Lawson Story.” 

Sports 

Warren Sapp 

One of Apopka High School’s most famous alumni, Sapp became an NFL star, Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer after his collegiate career at the University of Miami. 

Zack Greinke 
An Apopka High School graduate, Zack Greinke became one of Major League Baseball’s premier pitchers. During a career spanning more than two decades, he earned multiple All-Star selections, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards, and won the 2009 American League Cy Young Award. 

Jalen Carter 
An Apopka High School graduate, Jalen Carter became one of the nation’s top football recruits before helping the University of Georgia win back-to-back national championships. Selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has quickly become one of the NFL’s top defensive linemen. 

Apopka has produced numerous other NFL players, including Brandon Meriweather, Earnest Graham, Jeff Driskel, Jerel Worthy and Chandler Cox, reflecting the city’s longstanding football tradition.  

Share this post:

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Suggested Articles

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted




By continuing to use this site you agree to our use of cookies.