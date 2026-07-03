America 250: Notable Apopkans from the city to the world 

From championship athletes to entertainers and civic leaders, Apopka has produced people whose influence has reached far beyond Central Florida.

Public service and education

John H. Land

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Apopka’s longest-serving mayor, John Land led the city for a cumulative 61 years, one of the longest mayoral tenures in American history. His leadership shaped much of modern Apopka during the second half of the 20th century.

Roger A. Williams

The longtime principal of Apopka High School helped build one of Florida’s premier high school athletic programs while guiding the school through desegregation.

Music

Sawyer Brown

The country music group, founded in Apopka, rose to national fame after winning the television competition “Star Search” in 1984. The band has produced numerous country hits over four decades.

John Anderson

The country music singer-songwriter, known for hits including “Swingin’,” spent much of his youth in Apopka and has long been associated with the community.

Jerry Lawson

Raised in Apopka, Jerry Lawson was the original lead singer, arranger and producer of the influential a cappella group The Persuasions. His four-decade career helped shape modern a cappella music, and his legacy was celebrated in the PBS documentary “Just a Mortal Man: The Jerry Lawson Story.”

Sports

Warren Sapp

One of Apopka High School’s most famous alumni, Sapp became an NFL star, Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer after his collegiate career at the University of Miami.

Zack Greinke

An Apopka High School graduate, Zack Greinke became one of Major League Baseball’s premier pitchers. During a career spanning more than two decades, he earned multiple All-Star selections, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards, and won the 2009 American League Cy Young Award.

Jalen Carter

An Apopka High School graduate, Jalen Carter became one of the nation’s top football recruits before helping the University of Georgia win back-to-back national championships. Selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has quickly become one of the NFL’s top defensive linemen.

Apopka has produced numerous other NFL players, including Brandon Meriweather, Earnest Graham, Jeff Driskel, Jerel Worthy and Chandler Cox, reflecting the city’s longstanding football tradition.