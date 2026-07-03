America 250: Notable Apopkans from the city to the world 

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Key Points
- John H. Land served as Apopka's mayor for 61 years, shaping the city through much of the 20th century. Roger A. Williams led Apopka High School during desegregation and developed its athletic program.
- Apopka has produced notable athletes like NFL star Warren Sapp, MLB pitcher Zack Greinke, and NFL defensive lineman Jalen Carter.
- Jerry Lawson, raised in Apopka, was the lead singer and producer of The Persuasions and influenced modern a cappella music for four decades.
From championship athletes to entertainers and civic leaders, Apopka has produced people whose influence has reached far beyond Central Florida.
Public service and education
John H. Land
Apopka’s longest-serving mayor, John Land led the city for a cumulative 61 years, one of the longest mayoral tenures in American history. His leadership shaped much of modern Apopka during the second half of the 20th century.
Roger A. Williams
The longtime principal of Apopka High School helped build one of Florida’s premier high school athletic programs while guiding the school through desegregation.
Music
Sawyer Brown
The country music group, founded in Apopka, rose to national fame after winning the television competition “Star Search” in 1984. The band has produced numerous country hits over four decades.
John Anderson
The country music singer-songwriter, known for hits including “Swingin’,” spent much of his youth in Apopka and has long been associated with the community.
Jerry Lawson
Raised in Apopka, Jerry Lawson was the original lead singer, arranger and producer of the influential a cappella group The Persuasions. His four-decade career helped shape modern a cappella music, and his legacy was celebrated in the PBS documentary “Just a Mortal Man: The Jerry Lawson Story.”
Sports
Warren Sapp
One of Apopka High School’s most famous alumni, Sapp became an NFL star, Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Famer after his collegiate career at the University of Miami.
Zack Greinke
An Apopka High School graduate, Zack Greinke became one of Major League Baseball’s premier pitchers. During a career spanning more than two decades, he earned multiple All-Star selections, Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards, and won the 2009 American League Cy Young Award.
Jalen Carter
An Apopka High School graduate, Jalen Carter became one of the nation’s top football recruits before helping the University of Georgia win back-to-back national championships. Selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, he has quickly become one of the NFL’s top defensive linemen.
Apopka has produced numerous other NFL players, including Brandon Meriweather, Earnest Graham, Jeff Driskel, Jerel Worthy and Chandler Cox, reflecting the city’s longstanding football tradition.