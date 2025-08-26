AdventHealth to build facility at Wyld Oaks

Wyld Oaks has announced its partnership with AdventHealth to build an advanced ER in the mixed-use development underway in northwest Apopka.

“We look forward to bringing world-class, whole-person care to the Wyld Oaks community,” AdventHealth Central Florida Division – North Market CEO Kari Vargas said in an Aug. 25 press release. “It’s our goal to provide convenient care close to home for residents across west Orange County.”

The AdventHealth ER will sit at the corner of exit 38 of SR 429 and W. Kelly Park Road, adjacent to a public park and nature preserve, according to the development plan.

WyldOaks first announced the partnership during the ICSC@Florida conference, a gathering of leaders in the mixed-use development industry. Wyld Oaks founder Joseph Beninati said the paperwork was signed on Aug. 22.

In an interview, Beninati said the advanced ER at Wyld Oaks may eventually expand into a hospital in a later phase of development.

“The appeal of AdventHealth was we share values,” Beninati said. “We share a strong conservative financial posture.”

AdventHealth includes 17 hospitals and freestanding ERs, in addition to hundreds of outpatient care centers. U.S. News & World report has ranked AdventHealth Orlando as the No. 1 hospital in Florida and one of the nation’s 20 best hospitals.

Wyld Oaks has previously announced partnerships with Wyld Provisions and Onx Homes.

“As the exclusive fuel provider for Wyld Oaks, Wyld Provisions will be a vital service hub for both residents and travelers of the recently expanded 429 Expressway,” a news release from Onx Homes said. “As the only quick stop market and fuel opportunity with immediate access to the expanded expressway, Wyld Provisions is uniquely positioned to serve drivers and the area’s housing boom with fresh food, quick refreshments, and other essential conveniences.”

Onx Homes is set to build 54 single-family homes at Wyld Oaks, according to a May 9 press release from Wyld Oaks.

“Onx Homes is praised for its sustainable and resilient ‘catastrophe-proof’ homes, which are designed to withstand winds of 175 mph, hail, blackouts, flooding, wildfires, and other natural disasters,” the release said. “Utilizing its patented X+ ConstructionTM technology, Onx can deliver a cutting-edge home in approximately 30 days.”

Wyld Oaks is a 215-acre mixed-use development that will include hotels, an entertainment venue, a dog park, retailers and more.

According to a tour Beninati gave of Wyld Oaks earlier this month, Wyld Oaks’ utilities and almost two miles of roadways are complete.

“We don’t have any debt on the property,” Beninati said at the time. “We don’t have any investors in the property, so nobody is telling us what to do and go fast, go slow. We have the ability to be stewards of Wyld Oaks for generations, and that is our intent at this point.”

Beninati looks forward to announcing more partnerships as vertical construction begins.

“Building all the infrastructure is super important but not super sexy,” he said.