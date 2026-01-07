AdventHealth acquires distribution center property for $84M 

AdventHealth acquired a property used as its distribution center near the Orlando Apopka Airport, according to a Dec. 23 announcement.

The deal for 5050 Wesley Road in Apopka closed for an estimated $84 million, the Orlando Business Journal reported.

Cushman & Wakefield represented EQT Real Estate in the disposition of the fully occupied building, according to the firm’s news release.

Located within the Apopka Commerce Center, the property has access to U.S. 441, the newly widened S.R. 429 and S.R. 414.

The cross-dock distribution center was built in 2023 and features 40-foot clear heights, 150 dock doors, 190-foot truck courts and four drive-in doors, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield listed the property at 546,820 square feet, while AdventHealth described the consolidated service center itself as a nearly 375,000-square-foot operation.

“This offering provides investors with a rare opportunity to acquire a modern cross-dock facility located in one of Florida’s key statewide distribution hubs in the highly sought-after Orlando market,” Rick Colon, Cushman & Wakefield senior director, said in a press release. “Apopka and Central Florida have had remarkable population growth over the past 10 years, and that growth, combined with Apopka Commerce Center’s strategic location, allows users to draw from a skilled and diverse labor pool. This location and its demographics have also drawn strong interest from leading institutional investors and developers, such as EQT Real Estate.”

In a February 2024 press release, AdventHealth announced the opening of its new supply-and-operations hub in Florida, which helps ensure its hospitals have the medical supplies, mail, pharmacy items and support services needed to care for patients.

At the time of the announcement, the center was fully operational, employed about 250 people, and housed a mail-order pharmacy serving more than 125,000 patients.

AdventHealth and Medline, a medical supply company, co-developed the Consolidated Service Center.

AdventHealth, which is headquartered in Altamonte Springs and has a campus in Apopka, confirmed it acquired the property in an email to the Chief.

“The property recently became available, and AdventHealth purchased it to ensure the long-term continuity of operations that support our patient care,” the AdventHealth public information office said in a Monday email.