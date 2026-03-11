A St. Patrick’s Day table with corned beef and more

According to Wikipedia, St. Patrick’s Day was made an official Christian feast day in the early 17th century and is now celebrated in more countries than any other festival. Saint Patrick was a fifth century Christian missionary and bishop in Ireland. It is believed that he was born in Roman Britain in the fourth century into a wealthy Romano-British family. His father was a Christian deacon and his grandfather a priest. At the age of sixteen, he was kidnapped by Irish raiders and taken as a slave to Gaelic Ireland. While he spent six years working as a shepherd he found God. God told him to flee to the coast, where a ship would be waiting to take him home. After making his way home, he went on to become a priest. However, later in life, he returned to Ireland to convert the pagan Irish to Christianity.

From CountryLiving.com, “For the easiest way to make a delicious meat-and-potatoes meal that the whole family will love, look no further than corned beef. Whether you’re celebrating St. Patrick’s Day or any other day, this flavorful cut of meat is sure to satisfy. A couple tips: Be sure to rinse the meat before cooking or it will end up much too salty. And use a good, dry, white wine to cook with, one that you’d be happy to drink, such as Sauvignon Blanc. It flavors both the potatoes and the cabbage as well as the meat, in important ways.” Note to folks who wish to forgo white wine in this recipe: you can substitute the wine with: beef broth, apple cider vinegar, or water with a splash of vinegar.

Real Key Lime Pie from Country Cookin’, which note says, “The world famous pie comes straight from the area it was named for!” (meaning the Florida Keys!) The recipe comes from Capt. Bob’s Shrimp Dock in Key West. He advises, “Do NOT use bottled juice!” He says it takes 5 minutes to prepare! But chill 2-3 hours before serving.

From Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites, we have their Cream Cheese Banana Nut Bread along with several toppings. It looks delicious, and you can take your pick of the topping flavor you want. First is the basic recipe for Cream Cheese Banana Nut Bread that tells you how to make it. Be sure to read the recipe carefully, because some of the toppings are applied to the unbaked batter. The different toppings are Orange-Pecan, Toasted Coconut, Cinnamon Crisp, and Peanut Butter Streusel. It looks like a wonderful recipe with options for everyone’s favorite flavor. Or you can forget about a topping and just have delicious cream cheese banana nut bread all by itself.

SLOW COOKER CORNED BEEF

Recipe from Country Living.com

INGREDIENTS:

3 to 3-1/2 pounds ready to cook corned beef, trimmed

1 cup dry white wine

Spice packet

1 pound small new potatoes

1 large onion, chopped

1/2 pound carrots, chopped

1/2 small head green cabbage, cut into four wedges

DIRECTIONS:

1) Rinse corned beef and pat dry, reserving spice packet. Place beef in a 5- to 7-quart slow cooker. Add wine and spice packet. Cook on high 4 hours. 2) Add vegetables and cook until vegetables and meat are tender, 2 hours on high and 4 hours on low. Remove meat and slice. Serve with vegetables alongside.

REAL KEY LIME PIE

Recipe from Country Cookin’ by Joyce LaFray Young

Recipe from Country Living.com

INGREDIENTS:

5 egg yolks

1 can sweetened condensed milk

5 ounces (scant 2/3 cup) Key Lime juice

Graham cracker crust

Meringue or whipped cream, optional

DIRECTIONS:

1) In bowl, blend egg yolks and condensed milk, 2) Add lime juice – quickly while stirring. 3) Pour mixture into crust. 4) Chill. 5) Add toppings, if desired. Note: If unable to get Key Lime juice, use equal amounts of juice from fresh limes and lemons. Do NOT use bottled juice. Serves 6-8.

CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD

Recipe from Southern Living All-Time Favorites

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 cup butter, softened

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

2 cups sugar

2 large eggs

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups mashed bananas (1-1/4 pounds unpeeled bananas, about 4 medium)

1 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

DIRECTIONS:

1) Beat butter and cream cheese at medium speed with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually add sugar, beating until light and fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating just until blended after each addition. 2) Combine flour and baking powder; baking soda; and salt; and gradually add to butter mixture, beating at low speed just until blended. 3) Stir in mashed bananas; chopped pecans; and vanilla. 4) Spoon batter into two greased and floured 8- x 4-inch loaf pans. 5) Bake at 350 degrees for one hour or until a long wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean and sides pull away from pan, shielding if necessary with aluminum foil last 15 minutes to prevent over-browning. 6) Cool bread in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. 7) Remove from pans, and cool 30 minutes on wire racks before slicing. Makes two loaves.

ORANGE-PECAN-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare bread batter as directed above, and spoon into desired pans. Sprinkle 1 cup coarsely chopped, toasted pecans evenly over batter in pans. Bake as directed. Cool bread in pans 10 minutes; remove from pans to wire racks. Stir together 1 cup powdered sugar; 3 tablespoons fresh orange juice; and 1 teaspoon grated orange zest until blended. Drizzle evenly over warm bread, and cool 30 minutes on wire racks.

TOASTED COCONUT-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare and bake bread, as directed above, in desired pans. While bread is baking, stir together 1/4 cup butter; 1/4 cup granulated sugar; 1/4 cup firmly packed brown sugar; and 1/4 cup milk in a small saucepan over medium-high heat. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Remove from heat. Stir in 1 cup sweetened flaked coconut; 1 cup chopped, toasted pecans; and 2 teaspoons vanilla extract. Remove baked bread from oven, and immediately spread tops with coconut mixture. Broil 5-1/2 inches from heat 2 to 3 minutes or just until topping starts to lightly brown. Cool in pans on wire racks 20 minutes. Remove from pans, and cool 30 minutes on wire racks before slicing.

CINNAMON CRISP-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare bread batter as directed above, and spoon into desired pans. Stir together 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar; 1/2 cup chopped, toasted pecans; 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour; 1 tablespoon melted butter; and 1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon. Sprinkle mixture evenly over batter. Bake and cool as directed.

PEANUT BUTTER STREUSEL-TOPPED CREAM CHEESE-BANANA-NUT BREAD:

Prepare bread batter as directed above, and spoon into desired pans. Combine 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour and 1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar in a small bowl. Cut in 1/4 cup butter and 3 tablespoons creamy peanut butter with a pastry blender or fork until mixture resembles small peas. Sprinkle mixture evenly over batter in pans. Bake and cool as directed.