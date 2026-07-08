8 hurricane prep checks Apopka homeowners can make now

Hurricane season can feel abstract until a storm track starts bending toward Central Florida. This week, Colorado State University lowered its 2026 Atlantic forecast to a well below-normal season, but that is not a reason to coast. Even a quiet year only needs one bad storm to become personal. Here are eight quick checks Apopka homeowners can make now, before the forecast gets serious.

That is why the best hurricane prep is usually the boring kind done before the first storm arrives. Here are eight quick checks Apopka homeowners can make now, before the forecast gets serious.

1. Save the right phone numbers. Call 911 for life-threatening emergencies. Apopka’s non-emergency line is 407-703-1757. Orange County’s non-emergency line and shelter information number is 311 or 407-836-3111. Duke Energy lists 800-228-8485 for outages or fallen power lines.

2. Sign up for alerts. Apopka points residents to the city’s Emergency Management Alerts and the OCFL Alert app for storm updates. Check that every adult in the house can receive local notices, especially if one person usually handles the weather alerts and power updates.

3. Clear the yard early. The city of Apopka advises residents not to wait for a named storm to trim trees or clear yard waste. Do that work now, then place debris out on the correct bulky pickup day.

4. Secure loose items. Patio furniture, empty roll carts, grills, potted plants and other outdoor items can become projectiles in high winds. Bring them inside or secure them before conditions worsen, including anything stored on porches, patios or along the side of the house.

5. Check windows, doors and vehicles. Apopka’s storm safety tips include securing doors, covering windows, trimming trees and moving vehicles to a safe location. Renters should ask landlords what storm preparations are allowed.

6. Review generator safety before you need it. NOAA warns that generator accidents are common after hurricane power outages. Generators should be used outside, more than 20 feet away from doors, windows and vents. Never run one in a garage, even with the door open.

7. Pull together the boring-but-important supplies. Orange County recommends a disaster supply kit. That should include basics such as water, food, medications, flashlights, batteries, chargers, pet supplies and copies of important documents. It is easier to build the kit a little at a time than to do it in one crowded store run.

8. Make a family plan. Orange County recommends a family emergency communication plan, awareness of evacuation routes and shelter locations, and steps to protect the home. Families with medical or mobility needs should review Orange County’s special-needs shelter registration options before a storm is approaching.

None of this has to turn into a full weekend project. The point is to take care of the small, practical things while there is still time to think clearly. A few phone numbers, one yard cleanup, a checked generator plan and a family conversation can make the difference between calmly riding out a storm plan and trying to build one while everyone else is doing the same.

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