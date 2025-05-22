3 Apopka basketball stars to play college ball

By Marshall Tempest

Reporter

Three 2024-2025 Apopka basketball team members signed letters of intent to play college ball and further their education this week. Seniors Jermichael Johnson, Jahi Bowden and Jude Angervil were joined by family, friends and teammates as they made the first step in their journey toward higher education and a collegiate athletic career.

“I’m so proud of them; they have each matured so wonderfully over the last four years,” head coach Scott Williams said. “Obviously, they have made huge improvements on the floor and to themselves as basketball players – but more importantly, off the floor, as young men. I can’t be more excited about where they are going and what they will do. I’m looking forward to being their biggest fan.”

Bowden and Angervil will continue to be teammates at Richard Bland College of William & Mary in Petersburg, Virginia. Johnson will take his talents to Santa Fe College in Gainesville.

Williams opened the ceremony held in Joe A. Sterling Gymnasium at Apopka High School by congratulating his players. He was adamant that his players’ commitment to their craft earned them their scholarships.

“I want to be clear about this, I have great disdain for programs that stand up and say, ‘We got so and so a scholarship,’” Williams said before the signing. “Because we didn’t get Jahi, Jude and Jermichael scholarships. They earned their scholarships.”

Williams said the program was blessed to have these three young men suit up for Apopka.

“I detest the self-promotion of coaches and programs that try to say they are doing something special, when they are blessed to simply have young men that wear their colors and represent them that earn those scholarships,” said Williams.

When he began speaking about his players, Williams focused on their individual journeys.

“This is a moment of incredible joy for me personally,” Williams said. “With each of these young men, I have a very deep and unique relationship. The journeys of all three were vastly different, journeys that were not always pleasant but were always moving forward. Journeys about growing up. Journeys about learning how to compete. And Journeys about being the best version of yourself.”

After they posed signing their paperwork, as they had already signed electronic letters of intent officially, the three members of the Apopka basketball team received thunderous applause.

Jahi Bowden

Bowden was a huge part of the Apopka basketball team’s success this year as a very physical two-way guard who outworked everyone on the floor on both sides of the ball. In his senior season, Bowden averaged nine points, 2.8 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and .3 blocks per game. He had a season high of 25 points in Apopka’s 77-54 win over Haines City on Jan. 18.

Bowden says he is extremely blessed to have the opportunity to continue his athletic career at the next level. He said his favorite memory with the program was this year because of all the goals they accomplished, such as claiming a district title for the first time since 2018.

Bowden said that he chose Richard Bland because he felt it was the best opportunity for him to make it to the next level at a Division I program.

Bowden will study sports marketing and hopes to use this knowledge to become a college coach.

When asked if he had any words for the younger guys who will step up next year to take his place, he had a few things to say.

“Just work hard,” Bowden said. “There are going to be days when it’s going to be tough, but just keep fighting through it, and everything will be good.”

Jude Angervil

Angervil was the team’s joker in the deck in more ways than one. An energy guy that brings the laughs with him and his teammates wherever they are, while also having moments of domination on the court.

Like Bowden, Angervil is a two-way menace who can smother you on the defensive end, on the perimeter or down low, and punish you on the offensive end with his strength, speed, and size with his 6-foot-4 frame.

In his senior season, Angervil averaged 13.7 points, .9 assists, 5.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He had a season high of 24 points in Apopka’s win over East Ridge on Feb. 5.

Angervil said that the opportunity to continue his basketball career is amazing because it has been a dream of his since he was a kid. His favorite moments as a Blue Darter were times in the locker room after practice and games, as well as his game-winner vs. Ocoee.

He said he chose Richard Bland College because the coach has shown a great interest in him and believes in his ability to succeed at the next level.

“My dream has always been to go Division I, and he said he’ll get me there,” Angervil said.

He will study finance and said his plan is to be a financial analyst, investment banker, or investment manager.

Jermichael Johnson

Johnson is one of the most physically gifted athletes Apopka has seen and is a killer on the floor. Not scared of any matchup or any shot, Johnson thrives off going up and making a tough basket through contact. A reliable shooter and dominating slashing force, Johnson still serves as a roadblock on the defensive end.

In his senior season, Johnson averaged 12.9 points, 1.9 assists, 5.8 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and .8 blocks per game. He had a season-high of 21 points in Apopka’s 57-48 loss to Bartow on Jan. 31.

Johnson will attend Santa Fe College in Gainesville and is grateful for the opportunity. He said his favorite memories as part of the Blue Darter program were the trips to Gainesville for tournaments, where he got to stay with his teammates while competing and having fun.

Johnson said he chose Santa Fe because he has a good relationship with the coach and wants to be part of that program. He wants to study architecture and become a general contractor.

“Enjoy the moment, it goes by fast,” he said. “Compete like heck and come with it every night.”

Coach Williams had one final message for Johnson, Angervil and Bowden as they finish their last days as Blue Darters.

“I have held them when they cried—I have celebrated with them when they’ve been champions,” Williams said. “As your coach, I am proud of you. As someone who is now a brother to you, I can’t tell you the level of love and respect I have for each of you.”