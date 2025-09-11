X

14-year-old Apopka girl is missing and endangered, police say; UPDATE: Juvenile recovered in Winter Garden

Teresa Sargeant

September 11, 2025 | 2:42 pm
Savannah Singer
Update, Sept. 11: “On September 11, 2025, Savannah Singer was located safe in Winter Garden. Thank you for sharing with the community and helping us locate Savannah,” Apopka police said in a statement.

***

Police have put out an alert for an Apopka teen who left the area Wednesday night on foot and is considered “missing and endangered.”  

Savannah Singer, a 14-year-old white female, was previously seen at 9:25 p.m. in the area of Emerald Springs Drive and Sabastian Springs Lane in Apopka. The area described is in the San Sebastian Reserve subdivision along Rock Springs Road.   

She was last seen wearing red, checkered-pattern pants, an oversized, gray shirt, and white shoes, and is carrying a gray backpack.  

Savannah is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 130 lbs., and has brown eyes and brown hair.  

According to the police alert, it’s believed that Savannah may be in the Winter Garden area.  

Anyone who has information on Savannah Singer’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Apopka Police Department at 407-703-1757. 

Author

  • Teresa Sargeant has been with The Apopka Chief for over 10 years.

