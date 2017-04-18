A game of golf at Zellwood Station Golf Club is good for your body and mind

Perhaps it is common knowledge that playing golf can help keep a person healthy. It is not only good for the body but also for the mind. Exposure to sunlight allows the body to soak up vitamin D from the sun, promoting bone growth in youth and reducing the risk of depression and heart disease.

Golf can also foster relationships, as it is a very socially enjoyable sport. It is a great way to keep in touch with friends and also provide opportunities to meet new people.

Playing golf can lead to quite a bit of exercise for your heart. Walking, carrying clubs and swinging will increase your heart rate, keeping it pumping and increasing blood flow.

So, why not take some time today to call some friends and hit one of the best courses in the area.

Tucked away in the rolling hills, just five miles northwest of Apopka on highway 441, is Zellwood Station Golf Club. Once you visit the course, you will see why they were voted one of the best!

Come check out Zellwood Station Golf Club’s full service facility. The golf course is always in tiptop shape because they truly care about the value of their establishment.

Proper attention to fairways, tees, greens, hazards, and the surrounding landscape is vital to maintaining a golf course.

At Zellwood Station Golf Club, they provide their customers with great courses, facilities, and well-trained professionals to maintain the courses. In fact, not long ago, four brand new holes were added and Zellwood Station Golf Club is in the best shape it has ever been in. A new practice facility and all new golf carts have been added as well.

The staff at Zellwood Station Golf Club is friendly and courteous to all their customers. Stop in to meet Chuck McLoone, Zellwood Station’s Head Golf Professional. He will be happy to assist you with many insightful golfing tips.

Golfers want to know that the staff around them loves and enjoys the game as much as they do. Employees who can talk strategy and offer advice go a long way in improving the experience of each customer. Zellwood Station Golf Club provides wonderful service to everyone, so every customer has total satisfaction. Zellwood Station Golf Club is unique from other golf courses because they want to save their customers money during these hard times. Look for their money saving coupons each week in The Apopka Chief and The Planter newspapers.

The Pro Shop at Zellwood Station Golf Club has a variety of golf supplies and equipment to serve your golfing needs. They carry all of the latest and greatest product lines. Zellwood Station Golf Club has a well-stocked snack bar with food and beverages to make your golfing experience enjoyable. There is also a bar and lounge area located within the pro shop, where players can gather and relax after a hard game on the course.

Visit Zellwood Station Golf Club at 2126 Spillman Drive in Zellwood, or contact them at the pro shop at 407-886-3303 for current rates, afternoon company leagues, and corporate outings.

For more information, visit them at their website at www.zellwoodgolf.com and sign up to be a part of their unique specials. Zellwood Station Golf Club makes your golfing experience peaceful and relaxing.

