BJ’s Towing strives to provide the highest standard of towing and recovery service in the area

You’re locked out! You’ve thrown your car in park, grabbed most of your belongs, and slammed the door. Then you realize, “Where are my keys?” You look inside and see them lying on your seat! Or, imagine this…that hectic commute just took a turn for the worse. You’re driving down the road and hear all kinds of alarming noise coming from your vehicle.

Then there’s this dreaded Monday morning scenario. Your workweek has just begun. You dash out to your car and the inevitable happens. Your car won’t start. An interior light was left on, and it literally drained your already-low battery. What do you do?

The answer is simple. Call BJ’s Towing in Apopka. You’ll feel confident, comfortable, secure, and protected when you call the professionals at BJ’s Towing. They’re always there for you, providing prompt, dependable service 24 hours-a-day, 7 days-a-week, 365 days-a-year. The staff at BJ’s Towing is trained and equipped to respond to all emergency situations.

Despite the standard familiarity with towing services, car towing is not something that can be done by just anybody. You need someone with proper experience and equipment, especially when it comes to expensive cars. Improper towing methods and equipment can cause damage of property, if not personal injury.

BJ’s Towing has been providing towing, transport, and recovery services to the motoring public and businesses in the Central Florida area since 1978. They’ve established a reputation for unsurpassed customer service, which has made them the towing service of choice for individuals and businesses alike. Their business roster alone reads like a “who’s who” in the automotive industry. Just to name a few, their clients have included Collier Jaguar, National Imports, Mullinax Ford, J&K Automotive, Tuffy Auto Repair, A.O.K Tire, Sheeler Auto Repair, and Central Florida Auto Repair.

They understand that a call to a towing service is, in most cases, a last resort and that their customers have probably already experienced an unexpected inconvenience. That’s why the staff at BJ’s Towing goes the extra mile to ensure that each call is given priority treatment and assurance that help will arrive as soon as possible.

BJ’s Towing service has over 50 years combined experience in towing. This job takes more than just willingness or a do-or-die attitude as vehicles differ from each other and there are different procedures in securing each one. It’s beneficial to know who’s got the longevity and knowledge to properly transport your car securely.

BJ’s Towing’s mission has always been to provide the highest standard of automobile, truck, municipal, and private property impound towing and recovery services to customers on a local and regional basis, and to continuously strive for flexibility in servicing their customers’ needs in an expedient and cost-efficient manner.

The team at BJ’S Towing also specializes in vehicle transport. Whether it is a local move or across the nation, they offer the convenience of providing free quotes, but also gives you the comfort in knowing they’re a local, reputable company with many years of experience.

They understand that you’ve already had one unwelcome surprise and the last thing you want is hidden expense. That’s why they will also provide you with the costs up front. Remember to call BJ’s Towing at 407-886-0568 when the unexpected happens to your vehicle.

