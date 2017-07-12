Dr. Katrina Schroeder believes prevention is the solution to healthy smiles

Dr. Katrina Schroeder knows that most dental diseases are preventable. Prevention and early treatment can help preserve your teeth, gums, and overall health… and can cut down on further dental expenses!

Benefits of maintaining that wholesome smile are plain to see, boosting confidence and improving your overall sense of wellbeing. But a healthy mouth is good for you in others ways, too.

Regular dental visits are for keeping your teeth and gums in good shape. Besides brushing and flossing, a biannual checkup might be the best thing you can do for your oral health. But, what you might not know is that there’s a strong relationship between your oral health and your overall health.

Bacteria from untreated gum disease can actually spread infection to other parts of your body. Also, some non-dental conditions have symptoms that appear in the mouth. Dental examinations can reveal signs of vitamin deficiencies, osteoporosis, or more serious conditions such as diabetes or oral cancer.

Dr. Katrina Schroeder’s dental practice offers you a comprehensive approach to your entire dental care needs. Whether it’s a routine check-up or an advanced procedure, her staff is trained in the newest dental techniques, and ensures your visit is a comfortable one.

Dr. Schroeder has experience in the most up-to-date dental technology and treatments and gladly accepts most insurance plans. Plus, she offers a payment plan that allows patients without dental insurance to afford the best possible dental care.

Once you meet Dr. Katrina Schroeder, you can see why she’s so popular with her patients. Her remarkable proficiency is perfectly complemented by her warm personality. Dr. Schroeder is a graduate of the University of Florida, and is fully certified in such innovative new treatments as Invisalign® and cosmetic porcelain veneers.

Dr. Katrina Schroeder is Invisalign certified. Invisalign (braceless braces) is the latest offering for orthodontics. This is the ideal solution for patients who have their permanent teeth. The product is virtually invisible and removable for meals, brushing, and flossing. Dr. Schroeder also offers Zoom! Whitening.

Dr. Schroeder uses the Waterlase MD Laser for both hard and soft tissues, such as teeth and bone. The Waterlase MD Laser can be used to treat cavities, in many cases without the patient having to receive the shots to be numb. Most patients only feel the cool water spray of the laser.

The Waterlase MD Laser can also be used for soft tissue procedures, such as reshaping the gum tissue for a more aesthetic appearance and periodontal procedures. One benefit of utilizing the laser for soft tissue procedures is minimizing post-operative discomfort.

The Diagnodent is a laser that can detect cavities at their very smallest size. By using this technology, Dr. Schroeder is able to target and treat all of your small problem areas before they turn into larger issues that require more complicated procedures.

Dr. Schroeder’s office provides digital imaging with minimal radiation and immediate results. The digital images can be seen from every patient room and be immediately available to the patient.

Dr. Katrina Schroeder’s office is located at 200 N. Park Avenue in Apopka. Schedule your appointment soon by calling 407-886-1611.

