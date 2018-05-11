Zaxby’s restaurant hopes to be open by end of the year

Representatives of a Zaxby’s chicken restaurant say they want to have the eatery open as soon as possible, certainly by the end of the year.

They told that to city staff on Wednesday, May 9, at the Development Review Committee (DRC) meeting. DRC is made up of representatives from the various city departments.

The Zaxby’s is planned for a parcel of about 1.5 acres just east of the SunTrust Bank at the southeast corner of Semoran Boulevard (State Road 436) and Sheeler Road.

While still a few months away from city approval, the developers said they want to get what they described as the fast-casual restaurant up and operating as soon as possible. It will take about 110 days to build the restaurant once construction begins, the developers told DRC members.

The 3,100-sq. ft. restaurant will have its main entrance off Semoran Boulevard with a right-in, right-out ingress and egress on the multi-lane divided highway, but will have a secondary entrance off of Sheeler Road just south of the SunTrust Bank.

A traffic study of some type will be required by the city, but the representatives said that they expect an average of 980 trips per day.

It is expected to have Zaxby’s barn-style exterior.

Lakeside subdivision

Formerly known as Lake Marshall subdivision, the final development plan and plat for phase 1 of Lakeside came before the DRC with questions from city staff mainly centering around a road in phase 1 that will connect with phase 2 of Lakeside whenever it is built.

City staff members told the Lakeside representatives that the road must have a temporary cul-de-sac so that garbage trucks and firetrucks can turn around without having to back up.

The first phase of Lakeside calls for 177 houses to be built. Overall, the plan calls for about 300 homes in the subdivision that will be located south of Marshall Lake and north of Johns Road.

