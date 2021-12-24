Yum yum. A recipe with chocolate, oats, butterscotch and M&Ms

Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites has a recipe for Slow-Roasted Pork that you can start the night before or when you have several hours to spend before serving. I would serve this delightful pork over rice. It will make eight servings.

Also from Southern Living’s All-Time Favorites, we have Butternut Squash Souffle.

Our friends at the Apopka Historical Society published Preserving the Big Potato, and therein they share many of their (not-so-) closely guarded secrets on how to prepare our favorite tuber that we know as POTATO. This recipe is Roasted Garlic and Potato Soup. It looks wonderful.

Paths of Sunshine’s recipe for Key Lime Pie looks very simple, and I, being a lover of key lime pie can’t wait to try it.

This recipe from Louise Ustler is from Northside Baptist Church’s Book of Recipes. It looks wonderful, and it really doesn’t take that long to prepare. But, you must refrigerate this pie for four hours before serving.

We love all the new recipes for cookie bars that have appeared over the last few years. Our editor’s wife saw one somewhere on the internet and thought she would try it for a ladies meeting she was going to attend the next day. Well, she made the goodies and had some left over which he, being a thoughtful coworker, brought to work. They were delicious! And very pretty with Christmas colors. He said they took a while to cool down, so give yourself some time before setting them out for treats.

SLOW-ROASTED PORK

Recipe from Southern Living

All-Time Favorites

1 medium onion, finely chopped

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1/2 cup fresh orange juice

1/2 cup fresh grapefruit juice

1/3 cup fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

3 bay leaves, crumbled

2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 (5- to 6-pound) Boston butt pork roast or pork shoulder

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

Garnishes: lemon slices, lemon zest, fresh parsley sprigs

1. Combine first 11 ingredients in a large bowl. Add pork roast, turning to coat with marinade. Cover and refrigerate roast at least 4 hours or overnight. 2. Remove roast from marinade, reserving marinade. Brown all sides of roast in hot oil in a Dutch oven. Add reserved marinade. 3. Bake, covered, at 275 degrees for 6 to 7 hours or until meat can be shredded. Garnish, if desired. Makes 8 servings.

BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUFFLE

Recipe from SOUTHERN LIVING’S ALL-TIME FAVORITES

1/2 cup butter

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups half-and-half

6 large eggs, separated

2 cups cooked, mashed butternut or acorn squash

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1. Melt butter in a heavy saucepan over low heat; add flour, whisking until smooth. Cook 1 minute, whisking constantly. Gradually add half-and-half; cook over medium heat, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly. \

2. Whisk egg yolks until thick and pale. Gradually stir about one-fourth of hot mixture into yolks; stir into remaining hot mixture. Stir mashed squash, salt, and nutmeg.

3. Beat egg whites at high speed with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form; fold one-fourth of egg whites into squash mixture. Fold in remaining egg whites, and pour into a lightly buttered 2-quart soufflé dish.

4. Bake at 350 degrees for 1 hour or until puffed and brown. Serve immediately.

Makes 6 servings.

ROASTED GARLIC AND

POTATO SOUP

Recipe from Apopka Historical Society’s Preserving the

Big Potato – A Collection of

Potato Recipes

2 pounds white potatoes, cubed

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons roasted garlic

1 10-ounce package frozen diced onions or 1 large sweet onion, diced

2 tablespoons flour

2 cups reduced fat milk

1 14-ounce can chicken broth

2 teaspoons Montreal steak seasoning

2 teaspoons chicken base

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 to 2 fresh chives, rinsed

1/2 cup sour cream, optional

Cook potatoes in boiling water with a little salt until tender. Drain.

Preheat large saucepan on high for one to two minutes. Add butter and roasted garlic. Saute one minute. Add onions. Cover and cook four minutes, stirring occasionally, until onions are tender.

Stir flour into garlic mixture. Cook one minute, stirring frequently. Stir in potatoes and remaining ingredients (except chives and sour cream) until well blended. Cover. Reduce heat to low and simmer 10 to 12 minutes, stirring often.

Chop chives finely and stir into soup. Cover and simmer four minutes, stirring occasionally, until flavors are blended. For added richness, stir sour cream in just before serving.

KEY LIME PIE

Recipe from Florida Federation

of Garden Clubs

Paths of Sunshine Cookbook

2 (14 ounce) cans sweetened

condensed milk

4 whole eggs

1 cup key lime juice, fresh or

frozen

1 cup whipping cream, whipped

2 graham cracker crust pie shells

Beat the first three ingredients together. Fold cold whipped cream into first mixture. Pour into the two pie shells. Chill for several hours or overnight. Yields two pies.

LOUISE USTLER’S

DOUBLE LAYER PUMPKIN PIE

Recipe from Northside Baptist Church cookbook

4 ounces cream cheese, softened (Philadelphia brand)

1 tablespoon milk

1 tablespoon sugar

1-1/2 cups Cool Whip

1 6-ounce Keebler Ready Crust graham cracker pie crust

Mix cream cheese, 1 tablespoon milk and sugar in large bowl with wire whisk until smooth. Gently stir in Cool Whip. Spread on crust.

1 cup cold milk (or half-and-half)

1 16-ounce can pumpkin

2 packages (4 serving size) Jello instant pudding, vanilla flavor

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

(I use 1/2 teaspoon)

Pour milk into bowl. Add pumpkin, pudding and spices. Beat with wire whisk until well mixed. Mixture will be thick. Spread over cream cheese layer. Refrigerate for four hours or until set. Serve with additional Cool Whip.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Refrigeration time: 4 hours

GRACE’S CHRISTMAS

COOKIE BARS

Recipe from somewhere

on the Internet

1/2 cup salted butter, melted

1-1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1 can sweetened condensed milk

2 cups chocolate chips

1/2 cup quick cooking oats

1 cup butterscotch chips

1 cup Holiday M&Ms

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Combine melted butter and graham cracker crumbs in a bowl until crumbly. Press into the bottom of a parchment-lined 9 x 13-inch baking dish. Pour sweetened condensed milk over the graham cracker layer. Sprinkle with quick cooking oats, chocolate chips, butterscotch chips and M&Ms. Bake at 350 degrees for around 25-30 minutes.