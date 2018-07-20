Your purchase at Firehouse Subs® helps save lives

At Firehouse Subs®, subs are only part of their story. A portion of your purchase in 2018 at all U.S. Firehouse Subs® locations goes to the Firehouse Subs® Public Safety Foundation, to be used to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders.

Since the Foundation started, it has granted over $33 million to provide equipment, training, and support to hometown heroes. All because at Firehouse Subs®, they believe that making great subs is not enough; you have to do good, too.

Growing up in a family that was both entrepreneurial and built on more than 200 years of firefighting heritage, it seems Firehouse Subs®’ founders were destined to start Firehouse Subs®. Of course they tried other things along the way to their American dream – rock ’n’ roll, real estate, and even Christmas tree farming, but everything they experienced on their path led them to Firehouse Subs®.

With more than 1,100 Firehouse Subs® restaurants, they are convinced they’re doing a few things right. People come back when they’re treated well, and fed even better. Turns out, people absolutely LOVE the same things Firehouse Subs® does – the best meats, cheeses, and toppings Firehouse Subs® can find.

People come back again and again because, unlike other sub places, Firehouse Subs® steams their meats and cheeses, releasing a rush of flavors, then stuffs a serving that’s way over code on one of their toasted private-recipe sub rolls. It’s a winning combination that satisfies ravenous appetites and the value conscious alike.

At Firehouse Subs®, you will find many varieties of hot, cold, and specialty subs served on your choice of white or wheat sub rolls. One of the most popular specialty subs is the Hook & Ladder® Sub with smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, and melted Monterey Jack, served “Fully involved” loaded complete with mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, onion, and a dill spear on the side.

A new favorite is the Pastrami Reuben. It’s the Reuben, reinvented, stacked high with USDA Choice pastrami and melted Swiss, paired with their sweet and tangy slaw, Thousand Island, and mayo. But hurry, because it’s only for a limited time. Kids’ combos are also available for the little ones.

Firehouse Subs® is not just about subs. They also serve fantastic salads, including the Italian with Grilled Chicken SaladTM. The chopped salad is a blend of salami, grilled chicken breast, romaine, tomato, bell pepper, cucumber, mozzarella, pepperoncini, and dressing. Also available is Firehouse Subs®’ award winning Chili.

All Firehouse Subs® feature the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine that allows you to quench your thirst with 120+ brands from the fountain of the future.

Firehouse Subs® also offers catering services. Let their crew feed yours with platters of cold subs, salads, and desserts. Ask the cashier for a catering menu today.

As they say in the fire station, LET’S EAT.

You will find two conveniently located Firehouse Subs® in Apopka. They are located at 3309 E. State Road 436, Suite 1013, (corner of 436 and Hunt Club Boulevard), 407-331-7827. And they are also located at 1608 W. Orange Blossom Trail in the Home Depot Plaza, 407-464-3624. You can also check them out at www.firehousesubs.com.

Advertisement