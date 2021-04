A young girl takes her turn on a ride at the Apopka Fair that was held at Kit Land Nelson Park in Apopka Thursday, April 8, through Sunday, April 11. It was the 20th annual fair that is organized by the Apopka Rotary Club with help from the city of Apopka and other local organizations. Funds raised through the event go to help various other organizations in the Apopka area. See photos on page 10A.