Choosing a lawyer can be stressful and even a little frustrating at times, but it is an essential task that must be done with great care. The difference between decent legal representation and great legal representation can end up costing you thousands.

Young’s law firm approaches the law with a unique perspective and a sharp and critical eye. At Young’s law firm, you’ll find an attorney who works for you as if you’re a close friend rather than just another customer.

Young B. Kim has an eclectic educational background. He has a degree in political science from the University of Central Florida, a master’s degree in political science at Albert-Ludwigs-Universitat (this is a university in Freiburg, Germany) all before graduating with a Juris Doctor from Florida A&M University College of law. His varied education has helped in creating his broad perspective and making him into the open-minded individual he is today.

Born and raised in Long Beach, California, Mr. Young came to Apopka, three decades ago and made it his home. Since arriving he has helped open his family furniture company. This business venture where he attends to every detail has given him skills that are necessary to his legal career. When asked about criminal defense, Mr. Young states, “You have to have an attorney that is willing to comb through all the pieces of information and evidence as many times as needed until you get the critical facts that will help defend the case.”

Mr. Young has been involved in many cases where the police wrongly arrested an innocent civilian. He strongly believes that the court is the only place that guilt should be assessed and that every citizen has the right to see justice prevail. Mr. Young Kim uses his knowledge and passion to protect consumers, local businesses, and the elderly.

Call Young’s Law Firm, P.A. for a free consultation at (407)278-7177 or for more information visit www.youngslawfirm.com.

Advertisement

Submitted by Mr. Young Kim